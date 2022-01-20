PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:37 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Lake Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
6:26 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:50 a.m. — Theft was reported on South Montgomery Street in Uniontown.
1:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of people lost at Kamiak Butte Park in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:47 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a storage unit burglary at Access Mini Storage on Rodeo Drive.
8:54 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 800 block of North Main Street.