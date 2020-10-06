​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

2:04 a.m. — A woman reportedly fell down stairs on the 3000 block of Castleford Street and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

7:31 a.m. — Political signs were reportedly stolen from the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.

8:09 a.m. — A portable restroom was reportedly pushed over on Lewis and South Jefferson streets.

10:12 a.m. — Political signs were reportedly stolen from North Polk Street and East Public Avenue.

12:44 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

2:42 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Taylor Avenue.

4:02 p.m. — “Trump 2020” bumper stickers were reportedly placed on a stop sign at South Blaine Street and Indian Hills Drive and another stop sign at Mountain View Road and Indian Hills Drive.

Saturday

10:42 a.m. — Political signs were reportedly stolen from the 200 block of North Jefferson Street and moved to an address up the street.

10:44 a.m. — A political sign was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of North Monroe Street.

11:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

12:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.

2:18 p.m. — Five political signs were reportedly stolen from the 2100 block of North Polk Street.

2:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Sonic Drive-In.

6:01 p.m. — An unidentified woman reportedly stole a thin blue line flag from a vehicle, broke the flagpole and keyed the vehicle on Paradise Creek Street.

6:52 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

7:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of North Lilly Street.

9:05 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at WinCo.

10:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.

Sunday

12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.

3:16 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.

10:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.

10:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near Dollar Tree.

11:48 a.m. — A pistol was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of Park Drive.

12:41 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed near the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.

1:14 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

11:50 p.m. — An apartment unit on the 1400 block of West A Street was reportedly egged and a Trump flag was reportedly stolen from it.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

3:03 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 500 block of North Pine Street in Genesee.

12:08 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Fiedler Road near Potlatch.

5:28 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

8 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of North Main Street in Troy.

Saturday

11:22 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

2:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.

3:06 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on the 1300 block of Four Mile Road near Viola.

4:43 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Saddle Ridge Road and Greenview Lane near Moscow.

6:41 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Harris Road near Deary.

7:21 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Trestle Road near Moscow.

Sunday

9:17 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 1500 block of Park Road near Deary.

11:34 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1100 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.

7:48 p.m. — A woman reportedly struck her boyfriend on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch but the man did not want to press charges.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:24 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Main Street and Grand Avenue.

8:42 a.m. — Items were stolen from a vehicle on Darrow Street.

11:36 a.m. — A juvenile patient reportedly struck a nurse at Pullman Regional Hospital.

12 p.m. — Police warned a subject who reportedly threw eggs on a vehicle on Maple Street.

1:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Brandi Way.

3:06 p.m. — EMS responded to a traffic accident on Pine and Main streets.

8:23 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

9:23 p.m. — A theft was reported on Brandi Way.

10:15 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a reported Fall on Lake Street.

10:58 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an injured person on Lake Street.

Saturday

1:15 a.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a broken pipe on B Street.

1:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on Colorado Street.

2:52 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

3:34 a.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a welfare check on Main Street and Grand Avenue.

7:05 a.m. — A woman on Sunset Drive reported someone hit her with something while she was outside.

1:59 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Dissmore’s.

7:23 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Jackson and Hill streets.

Sunday

10:41 a.m. — A man was reported banging on a door on Golden Hills Drive.

12:40 p.m. — Police were informed of a subject arguing about the mask law at O-Ramen.

5:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Klemgard Avenue.

8:04 a.m. — A female was reported yelling in a hallway on Spaulding street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:45 p.m. — A subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Alder Street in Tekoa.

Sunday

11:33 a.m. — Fourteen stray black cows were reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

8:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of truck tires being slashed on Bonnie Lake in Rosalia.

