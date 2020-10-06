MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:04 a.m. — A woman reportedly fell down stairs on the 3000 block of Castleford Street and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
7:31 a.m. — Political signs were reportedly stolen from the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.
8:09 a.m. — A portable restroom was reportedly pushed over on Lewis and South Jefferson streets.
10:12 a.m. — Political signs were reportedly stolen from North Polk Street and East Public Avenue.
12:44 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
2:42 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
3:55 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Taylor Avenue.
4:02 p.m. — “Trump 2020” bumper stickers were reportedly placed on a stop sign at South Blaine Street and Indian Hills Drive and another stop sign at Mountain View Road and Indian Hills Drive.
Saturday
10:42 a.m. — Political signs were reportedly stolen from the 200 block of North Jefferson Street and moved to an address up the street.
10:44 a.m. — A political sign was reportedly stolen from the 300 block of North Monroe Street.
11:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
12:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
2:18 p.m. — Five political signs were reportedly stolen from the 2100 block of North Polk Street.
2:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Sonic Drive-In.
6:01 p.m. — An unidentified woman reportedly stole a thin blue line flag from a vehicle, broke the flagpole and keyed the vehicle on Paradise Creek Street.
6:52 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of North Lilly Street.
9:05 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at WinCo.
10:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
3:16 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
10:24 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.
10:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near Dollar Tree.
11:48 a.m. — A pistol was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of Park Drive.
12:41 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed near the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
1:14 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
11:50 p.m. — An apartment unit on the 1400 block of West A Street was reportedly egged and a Trump flag was reportedly stolen from it.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:03 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on the 500 block of North Pine Street in Genesee.
12:08 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Fiedler Road near Potlatch.
5:28 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
8 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of North Main Street in Troy.
Saturday
11:22 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
2:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
3:06 p.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI on the 1300 block of Four Mile Road near Viola.
4:43 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Saddle Ridge Road and Greenview Lane near Moscow.
6:41 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Harris Road near Deary.
7:21 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Trestle Road near Moscow.
Sunday
9:17 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 1500 block of Park Road near Deary.
11:34 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1100 block of State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
7:48 p.m. — A woman reportedly struck her boyfriend on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch but the man did not want to press charges.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:24 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
8:42 a.m. — Items were stolen from a vehicle on Darrow Street.
11:36 a.m. — A juvenile patient reportedly struck a nurse at Pullman Regional Hospital.
12 p.m. — Police warned a subject who reportedly threw eggs on a vehicle on Maple Street.
1:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Brandi Way.
3:06 p.m. — EMS responded to a traffic accident on Pine and Main streets.
8:23 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:23 p.m. — A theft was reported on Brandi Way.
10:15 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a reported Fall on Lake Street.
10:58 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an injured person on Lake Street.
Saturday
1:15 a.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a broken pipe on B Street.
1:35 a.m. — A theft was reported on Colorado Street.
2:52 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:34 a.m. — One person was transported to PRH following a welfare check on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
7:05 a.m. — A woman on Sunset Drive reported someone hit her with something while she was outside.
1:59 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Dissmore’s.
7:23 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Jackson and Hill streets.
Sunday
10:41 a.m. — A man was reported banging on a door on Golden Hills Drive.
12:40 p.m. — Police were informed of a subject arguing about the mask law at O-Ramen.
5:32 p.m. — A theft was reported on Klemgard Avenue.
8:04 a.m. — A female was reported yelling in a hallway on Spaulding street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:45 p.m. — A subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Alder Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
11:33 a.m. — Fourteen stray black cows were reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
8:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of truck tires being slashed on Bonnie Lake in Rosalia.