PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:44 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2300 block of Northwest Prairie View Drive.
5:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
11:57 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
1:34 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
3:07 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a person with a medical issue on the 1700 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.
3:12 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.
4:14 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
5:05 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 700 block of Southeast High Street.
5:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
8 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.
11:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Kitzmiller and Whelan roads.
Saturday
12:47 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.
12:56 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:48 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
2:33 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of someone having breathing problems on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:12 a.m. — Police received reports of a suspicious person “wearing odd clothes,” on the corner of Northeast Merman Drive and Valley Road.
1:38 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Nebraska Street.
2:36 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
2:41 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a missing person on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive. The person was found and returned home.
4:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:10 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
9:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
9:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
10:37 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Southeast High Street.
11:56 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 3200 block of Airport Complex North and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
Sunday
12:45 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
1:25 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:58 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.
5:59 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.
8:23 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:42 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
12:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Southwest Walnut Street.
1:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
2:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street.
2:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of West Main Street and North Grand Avenue.
3:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Juniper Way.
3:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Southwest State Street.
10:56 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
Monday
2:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Northeast C Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:08 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Border Lane and U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
7:10 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.
10:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency reported on the 800 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
5:06 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.
9:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on State Highway 8 near Potlatch.
11:43 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a medical emergency on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Saturday
5:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:54 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Brush Creek Road in Deary.
4:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:35 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Sprenger Road in Genesee.
8:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Chuck Wells Road in Deary.
8:45 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on Southwick Road near Kendrick.
Sunday
5:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency reported on the 1900 block of North Polk Extension in Moscow.
5:38 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Red Willow Road in Kendrick.
8:59 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Fiddler’s Ridge Loop in Potlatch.
11:11 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1500 block of East Freeze Road in Potlatch.
1:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2800 block of Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.
1:39 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on State Highway 6 in Potlatch.
3:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Main Street in Deary.
10:43 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary.