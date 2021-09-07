PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

5:44 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2300 block of Northwest Prairie View Drive.

5:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

11:57 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

1:34 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

3:07 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a person with a medical issue on the 1700 block of Northwest Lamont Drive.

3:12 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest State Street.

4:14 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

5:05 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 700 block of Southeast High Street.

5:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

8 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.

11:31 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the corner of Kitzmiller and Whelan roads.

Saturday

12:47 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 200 block of West Main Street.

12:56 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

1:48 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

2:33 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of North Grand Avenue.

3:28 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of someone having breathing problems on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

11:12 a.m. — Police received reports of a suspicious person “wearing odd clothes,” on the corner of Northeast Merman Drive and Valley Road.

1:38 p.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Nebraska Street.

2:36 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

2:41 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a missing person on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive. The person was found and returned home.

4:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:10 p.m. — A backpack was reported stolen on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.

9:21 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

9:27 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

10:37 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Southeast High Street.

11:56 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 3200 block of Airport Complex North and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

11:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

Sunday

12:45 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

1:25 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

3:58 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.

5:59 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.

8:23 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

12:42 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

12:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Southwest Walnut Street.

1:30 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

2:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of East Main Street.

2:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of West Main Street and North Grand Avenue.

3:27 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Juniper Way.

3:48 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.

4:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Southwest State Street.

10:56 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

Monday

2:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Northeast C Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:08 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Border Lane and U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

7:10 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Genesee.

10:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency reported on the 800 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.

5:06 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.

9:01 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on State Highway 8 near Potlatch.

11:43 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a medical emergency on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

Saturday

5:36 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

9:54 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Brush Creek Road in Deary.

4:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

7:35 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Sprenger Road in Genesee.

8:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Chuck Wells Road in Deary.

8:45 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on Southwick Road near Kendrick.

Sunday

5:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency reported on the 1900 block of North Polk Extension in Moscow.

5:38 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Red Willow Road in Kendrick.

8:59 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 1000 block of Fiddler’s Ridge Loop in Potlatch.

11:11 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1500 block of East Freeze Road in Potlatch.

1:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2800 block of Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.

1:39 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on State Highway 6 in Potlatch.

3:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of Main Street in Deary.

10:43 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Brush Creek Road in Deary.

