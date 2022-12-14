PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:19 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Indiana Street.
7:31 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive.
10:07 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old person under suspicion of third degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged second degree rape in Pullman overnight.
Two noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Monday.
WSU POLICE
Monday
4:54 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license and suspended vehicle registration in Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:34 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Leslie Avenue in Lacrosse.
1:10 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a one-vehicle injury crash on state route 194 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
10:28 a.m. — Property damage was reported at Moscow High School.
3:24 p.m. — A storage unit was broken into at Axess Storage on Rodeo Drive.
Tuesday
12:47 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:05 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Main Street in Deary.
12:40 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on Riverview Drive in Juliaetta.
