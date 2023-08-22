PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
4:25 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
6:06 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Walmart.
Officers, fire and EMS responded to an assault on the 300 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
A 20-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault, minor intoxicated in public and possession of a false ID on the 900 block of Maple Street overnight.
Fraud was reported two times in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
9:47 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Grand Avenue.
2:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of B Street.
6:23 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a wood fence and grass on fire on the 4800 block of State Route 270.
9:18 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and harassment on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of violating a protection order and third-degree theft on the 1400 block of Merman Drive overnight.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and an ignition interlock violation on Maiden Lane overnight.
A 19-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of making false statements and being a minor in possession of alcohol on the 800 block of California Street overnight.
Sunday
7:05 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for alleged residential burglary and second-degree malicious mischief on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
9:36 a.m. — Officers and fire responded to a vehicle fire on the 100 block of Spring Street.
10:32 a.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and a protection order violation on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
12:18 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged three charges of fourth-degree assault on the 900 block of Lake Street.
1:55 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was arrested as a wanted person on the 300 block of Cleveland Street.
8:07 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree trespassing on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
Theft was reported two times in Pullman Sunday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
9:49 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
Sunday
7:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:09 a.m. — A woman was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and third-degree driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
1:36 a.m. — A man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence on Main Street in Colfax.
9:01 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Old Wawawai Road in Pullman.
12:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on Standard Street in Tekoa.
2:30 p.m. — Deputies responded to a wildfire on Endicott Road in Endicott.
3:24 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Braxton Road in Pullman.
Saturday
1:52 p.m. — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly driving with a suspended license and violating a court order on Wawawai Road in Colton.
5:23 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
6:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on Bleasner Drive in Pullman.
Sunday
1:20 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of harassment on State Route 23 in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:27 p.m. — Police arrested a male on Sixth and Ash streets for an alcohol offense.
8:41 p.m. — A fight was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane. One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
Saturday
12:14 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male walking in the middle of the street and yelling at people to come fight him on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
12:48 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Drive and West Pullman Road.
9:32 p.m. — A moped was reported stolen from the 1400 block of West A Street.
7:09 p.m. — Road rage was reported outside Grtiman Medical Center.
Sunday
11:54 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Line Street and Pullman Road.
11:53 a.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen from the University of Idaho Student Recreation Center.
1:22 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Theophilus Tower.
8:03 p.m. — Police heard a second-hand report of sexual assault in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:19 p.m. — A fire was reported near Texas Ridge Road in Kendrick.
5:29 p.m. — A fire was reported on Bakers Garden Lane in Juliaetta.
Saturday
8:23 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.
9:23 p.m. — A fire was reported on Dobyns Lane in Potlatch.