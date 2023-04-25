PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:47 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Hall Drive.
5:51 p.m. — Officers responded to an injury collision on Paradise Street.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on Main Street overnight.
Saturday
6:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft and possession of a fake ID on the 600 block of California Street overnight.
Sunday
9:06 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
9:45 a.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:04 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
A 47-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a DUI on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Police responded to two reports of domestic disputes Sunday in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:08 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 700 block of Green Hill Court.
4:56 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way overnight.
Saturday
7:16 p.m. — Police responded to an assault on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
7:52 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
8:07 a.m. — A man was arrested under suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license on Washington State Route 27 in Palouse.
1:24 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Farmington.
9:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Johnson Road in Pullman.
A man was arrested for an alleged DUI on Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
10:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested a woman under suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant on Fourth Street in Lacrosse.
11:57 a.m. — A structure fire was reported on Reuben Schultz Road in Farmington.
12:03 p.m. — A chainsaw and gas cans were stolen during a burglary on Ralph Henning Road in Thornton.
7:28 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on D Street in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
5:16 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
10:41 p.m. — A male was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
11:41 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Sunset Mart.
Saturday
1:28 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 900 block of Deakin Avenue.
6:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Stinker Station.
1:02 p.m. — A female was arrested on a warrant at Tri-State Outfitters.
4:37 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of a domestic dispute on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
8:43 p.m. — Police transported a female to Gritman Medical Center following a welfare check on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
Sunday
2:34 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI.
10:30 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
7:24 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Walmart.
Monday
5:59 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at La Quinta Inn.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on E Street in Kendrick.
6:06 p.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
Sunday
1:46 p.m. — Petit theft as reported on Claypit Road in Troy.