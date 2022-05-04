PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:31 p.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle rollover with injuries on the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 400 block of East Main Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
3:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
5:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a person with chest pain on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:31 p.m. — A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 100 block of South Front Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:47 a.m. — Police arrested a woman on a warrant on the 400 block of Veatch Street.
11:05 a.m. — Police arrested a man on a warrant on the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
2:16 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
10:20 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of a suicidal person on Palouse River Drive.
Saturday
9:51 a.m. — Police heard a report of someone donating marijuana to Goodwill.
10:28 a.m. — A bathroom at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute was damaged.
10:34 p.m. — A water heater caught fire at a residence on the 400 block of Ridge Road. The homeowner extinguished the fire before police arrived.
Sunday
5:41 a.m. — An intoxicated man entered the wrong home on the 600 block of Kenneth Street.
8:04 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
3:28 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen at Nom Nom on Pullman Road.
4:51 p.m. — A vehicle was vandalized on University Avenue.
5:28 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
6:22 a.m. — An 82-year-old man died of natural causes on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
Monday
6:30 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
6:38 p.m. — A stray peacock was reported on the 2000 block of Damen Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:35 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Jones Loop in Princeton.