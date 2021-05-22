LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
May 14
Justin Tatham, 27, and Kari Storjohann, 24, both of Moscow
Andrew Iderstine, 23, and Katelyn McMurray, 20, both of Pullman
Monday
Austin Davis and Landry Gunter, both 25 and of Moscow
Michael Gilgunn, 34, of Moscow, and Erin Drummond, 38, of Spokane
Tuesday
Desiree Bernal, 45, and Rebekah Clifton, 42, both of Lewiston
Justin Barnes, 40, and Leela Assefi, 39, both of Moscow
Nathan Carr, 22, and Katherine Craig, 23, both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Caleb and Katrina Miley
Wednesday
Carolina Benitez and Joel Torres
Sentencings
Tuesday
Sam Spence, 18, of Moscow, was convicted of assault and sentenced to six months of probation, 16 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Wednesday
Dean Butterfield, 51, of Princeton, was convicted of reckless driving and sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $457.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 30 days.
Travis Callahan, 24, of Deary, was convicted of failure to notify upon striking fixtures and was sentenced to six months of probation, one day in jail for which he served, ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and costs and restitution is to be determined.
Skyler Wotring, 30, of Potlatch, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail for which he served, 48 hours of community service in lieu of six days in jail, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:21 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Ridgeview Drive and spray-painted marks were reported on a person’s grass.
10:30 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Jefferson streets.
10:47 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
5 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Perimeter Drive.
5:20 p.m. — A noninjury rollover crash was reported on Perimeter Drive. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was cited for suspicion of driving with an invalid license and inattentive driving.
5:48 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of South Jefferson Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:20 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 4100 block of Old Main Street in Juliaetta.
1:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:34 a.m. — Stray kittens were reported on North grand Avenue.
6:15 p.m. — A theft was reported on Johnson Avenue.
7:43 p.m. — A 34-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after crashing into parked cars on State Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:23 p.m. — An injured person on Fairview and Main streets in Colfax was taken to the hospital.