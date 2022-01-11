PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:51 p.m. — Construction debris were reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Terre View Drive.
1:30 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
8:51 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
9:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Hillside Drive.
Saturday
11:16 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
12:16 p.m. — A stop sign went missing on Northeast Valley Road and Northeast Merman Drive. The city placed a temporary stop sign at the location.
12:31 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check for the 900 block of Northeast Maple Street.
1:41 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for Northwest Davis Way and Northeast Olsen Street.
5:14 p.m. — A break-in was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Indiana Street
5:54 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 100 block of Southeast Spring Street.
11:35 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on the 800 block of Northeast D Street.
Sunday
1:51 a.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-old man for DUI on Southeast Paradise Street and Southeast Pine Street.
5:38 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
6:16 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
8:07 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
Officers contacted nine residents or property owners for failure to clear accumulating snow and ice on nearby sidewalks.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:41 p.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman for DUI on Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Spokane Street.
Saturday
7:37 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
5:12 p.m. — An officer responded to a person with chest pain on the 1400 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Monday
1:14 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at Martin Stadium.
3:19 a.m. — Police conducted a welfare check for the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:59 p.m. — A deputy assisted Washington State Patrol with a semi roll-over accident on State Route 195 and Staley Road in Pullman.
6:58 p.m. — A slide off was reported on State Route 195 and Bennett Road in Colfax.
8:23 p.m. — A 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Moscow were arrested on a warrant on State Route 270 and West Pullman Road in Pullman.
9:13 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded for an overdose on Cache Creek Road in Rosalia.
10:13 p.m. — A 35-year-old man from Colfax was arrested for DUI on State Route 270 in Pullman.
Saturday
2:00 a.m. — A deputy arrested a 22-year-old woman from Moscow for DUI on Southeast McKenzie Street and Southeast Kamiaken Street in Pullman.
Sunday
3:49 a.m. — A motorist became stuck in snow on Sunshine Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
5:48 p.m. — Road rage was reported on Pullman and Farm roads
9:44 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road
Saturday
8:52 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road
10:16 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street
4:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report that four intoxicated males came into a business on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road
5:56 p.m. — EMS responded to an injured person on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
Sunday
1:55 a.m. — Police heard a report of four seemingly intoxicated people trying to push a vehicle that drove off the roadway on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:26 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.