MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

5:35 p.m. — Two horses were reported running at large in the area of Perimeter Drive and Sixth Street.

11:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.

Saturday

12:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

2:48 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Storm Cellar on Main Street.

4:18 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant at Goodwill.

9:13 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.

Sunday

3:48 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Morton Street.

11:03 p.m. — A vehicle hit a light pole on Elm Street.

Monday

3:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

3:47 p.m. — A traffic collision occurred on Third and Jackson streets.

8:51 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

12:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Northwest Clifford Street.

3:23 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the 900 block of Southeast Spring Street.

5:57 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.

6:48 p.m. — A dog attack was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Bryant Street.

10:09 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended registration on Paradise and Main streets.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:07 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a porch on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.

Saturday

7:38 a.m. — Graffiti was painted on the Tekoa Trestle.

11:22 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Vista Point Drive in Colfax.

12:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported at the Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.

Monday

2:43 a.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant at the Chevron in Colfax.

10:30 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer noninjury collision was reported in Malden.

Tags

Recommended for you