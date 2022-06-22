MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
5:35 p.m. — Two horses were reported running at large in the area of Perimeter Drive and Sixth Street.
11:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of North Asbury Street.
Saturday
12:33 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
2:48 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Storm Cellar on Main Street.
4:18 p.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant at Goodwill.
9:13 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 300 block of East Third Street.
Sunday
3:48 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on Morton Street.
11:03 p.m. — A vehicle hit a light pole on Elm Street.
Monday
3:08 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
3:47 p.m. — A traffic collision occurred on Third and Jackson streets.
8:51 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
3:23 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the 900 block of Southeast Spring Street.
5:57 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 270 and Terre View Drive.
6:48 p.m. — A dog attack was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Bryant Street.
10:09 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended registration on Paradise and Main streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:07 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from a porch on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
Saturday
7:38 a.m. — Graffiti was painted on the Tekoa Trestle.
11:22 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Vista Point Drive in Colfax.
12:33 p.m. — A sex offense was reported at the Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.
Monday
2:43 a.m. — A woman was arrested on a warrant at the Chevron in Colfax.
10:30 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer noninjury collision was reported in Malden.