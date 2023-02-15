MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:47 a.m. — A female on A Street reported her ex is stalking her.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:47 a.m. — A female on A Street reported her ex is stalking her.
9:05 a.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a delivery van over the weekend.
11:40 a.m. — A female was arrested for a warrant at the Humane Society.
4:19 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Big Smoke.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:12 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Princeton.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:38 a.m. — A missing resident from Tekoa Care Center resident was located.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:29 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street following a report of seizures.
1:24 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Walmart and later located.
3:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2300 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:45 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old man for an out-of-county warrant on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
4:34 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
10:14 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a person that had fallen in the roadway on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.