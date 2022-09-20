PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:22 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Lybecker road.
9:42 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Colorado Street.
11:23 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
11:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
4:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 300 block of Terre View Drive.
5:19 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
5:39 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1000 block of B Street.
7:21 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault on the 100 block of Terre View Drive.
7:23 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Turner Drive.
8:12 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:23 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
10:56 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 700 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Officers responded to a noise complaint on the 700 block of California Street overnight.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Ruby Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Klemgard Avenue overnight.
Saturday
11:11 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1800 block of Nicole Court.
11:42 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2400 block of Short Court.
7:08 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Bishop Boulevard.
7:45 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Spring Street.
11:32 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Main Street.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged minor in possession of alcohol on Monroe Street overnight.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while license was revoked on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 800 block of Linden Street overnight.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block on Kamiaken Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Officers responded to a rape in Pullman overnight.
Police and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1800 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Sunday
6:33 a.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1800 block of Terre View Drive.
10:11 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2500 block of Parr Drive.
10:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2300 block of Ridge Line Drive.
10:32 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Howard Street.
1:11 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive.
7:46 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 2300 block of Ridge Line Drive.
8 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
6:39 p.m. — Theft was reported on Washington State University’s Pullman campus.
8:29 p.m. — Officers responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
9:15 p.m. — Malicious Mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.
Saturday
9:46 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Palouse Ridge Drive.
2:48 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
9:22 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
Sunday
9:32 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2200 block of Wilson Road.
11:33 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:01 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Bumgarner Road in Colfax.
1:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
1:56 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Gregor Street in Colton.
4:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Eighth Street in Rosalia.
Sunday
7:17 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested during a crash with unknown injuries on Washington State Route 27 in Tekoa.
Sunday
10:02 a.m. — Theft was reported on Main Street in Malden.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:57 a.m. — A male was arrested for a warrant on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
2:20 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
7:27 p.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant on Main and Morton streets.
9:36 p.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of animal bites at the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.
Saturday
1:07 a.m. — Police heard a report of people fighting outside Mingles.
3:09 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on Third and Washington streets.
6:55 a.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI on Deakin and College avenues.
2:54 p.m. — A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on A Street. No one was transported to the hospital.
10:54 p.m. — A resident on Moser Street reported being threatened over the phone.
Sunday
2:21 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a report of an overdose at the Wallace Complex.
4:41 p.m. — A shoplifter was reported at Walmart.
Monday
4:43 a.m. — Police arrested a female for a warrant on West Palouse River Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:11 a.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
12:32 p.m. — Threats were reported in Troy.
3:10 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Wheatland Road in Kendrick.
5:03 p.m. — Vehicle parts were reported stolen from Dry Creek Road in Troy.
7:31 p.m. — A residence caught fire on Jerome Creek Road in Harvard. No one was living in the home at the time. The home was destroyed.
Saturday
7:49 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Walker Road in Viola.
Sunday
3:09 p.m. — A theft was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
4:06 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Oak Street in Potlatch.