MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
6:46 a.m. — A vehicle was broken into on the 200 block of North Adams Street.
1:38 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded for a welfare check on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
6:13 p.m. — An officer responded to a noninjury accident that blocked the road on Perimeter Drive and Rayburn Street.
9:06 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Gritman Medical Center from the 600 block of Deer Meadow Court.
11:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of East Fifth Street.
Friday
12:31 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute near the pumps at NomNom.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:19 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on the 1000 block of Eid Road in Moscow.
5:19 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Nora Creek Road in Troy.
6:02 p.m. — A slide off was reported on Highway 95 in Genesee.
6:30 p.m. — A slide off was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:19 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
11:15 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast King Drive.
11:50 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
1:51 p.m. — A purse was stolen on the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
2:19 p.m. — Tires were slashed on the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
5:29 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an accident on Northeast Terre View Drive and Northeast Airport Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:53 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
2:36 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
3:04 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
Friday
12:02 a.m. — An officer was involved in a noninjury two-vehicle collision on Northeast B Street and Northeast Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:08 p.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license on North Main Street and West Last Street in Colfax.