PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:58 a.m. — A man reportedly not wearing a mask refused to leave a gas station on Main Street.
12:43 p.m.- Domestic dispute incidents were reported on B Street.
1:13 p.m. — A pack of dogs were reported attacking another dog and people on the 1400 block of South Grand avenue.
4:04 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Rocky Way Drive.
10:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Larry Street.
Saturday
8:21 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on buildings in the area of Whitman Street.
5:59 p.m. — A five-gallon bucket of nails spilled on Derby Street.
6:16 p.m. — EMS responded to a woman with dementia on Klemgard Avenue.
9:50 p.m. — People were reported setting off fireworks on Turner Drive.
10:56 p.m. — A woman on Tingley Court thought she heard a rifle gunshot but police were unable to locate the source.
9:47 p.m. — EMS responded to a bicycle crash on the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail and determined the rider was not injured.
Sunday
5:50 a.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Latour Peak Street.
6:17 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
7:41 p.m. — Two dogs reportedly attacked someone walking their dog on Bryant Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:28 a.m. — A 24-year-old Lacrosse man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 26 in Colfax.
5:39 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Granite Point in Colton.
11:17 a.m. — A rollover accident was reported on Estes and Trestle roads in Pullman. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
4:55 p.m. — A 40-year-old Spokane man was arrested on a warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
6:48 p.m. — Two subjects were arrested for a controlled substance problem on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
Saturday
2:48 a.m. — A 37-year-old Orofino man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant on Wawawai Road in Colton.
10:19 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on SR 195 in Colfax.
Sunday
4:36 p.m. — A 44-year-old Pullman man was arrested for a warrant on Maple Street in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:27 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Main Street.
9:40 a.m. — An individual reported an apartment flooded on the 100 block of East Fourth Street and was worried the water would go into a downstairs business.
1:49 p.m. — An individual reportedly broke into an apartment on the 200 block of Henley Street and tipped over a TV, breaking it. Nothing was reported stolen and there were no signs of forced entry.
2:27 p.m. — Property in the amount of $1,600 was reported stolen from a unit at JD’s Mini Storage on South Main Street.
3:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
3:14 p.m. — A female reported a male harassing her at Zip Trip on North Main Street.
4:35 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
6:22 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken on the 500 block of North Washington Street.
9:05 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was reported on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
10:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
Saturday
2:59 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license on the 2000 block of Sunnyside Avenue.
3:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
4:18 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of urinating in public after the allegedly intoxicated man urinated near Bloom on South Main Street.
9:29 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Dollar Tree on South Blaine Street.
12:09 p.m. — A male reportedly passed out on a sidewalk on North Main Street near Hahn Rental Center. He refused to be taken to the hospital.
12:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Subway on West Third Street.
12:32 p.m. — A 2016 Honda Acura reported stolen on Saddle Ridge Road near Moscow was recovered on the 200 block of East C Street. A 20-year-old man is a suspect.
12:59 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2000 block of East Sixth Street.
2:04 p.m. — A man reportedly grabbed another man’s arm and pushed him during an altercation at Walmart on West Pullman Road. No one was cited or arrested.
3:23 p.m. — A 20-year-old man on the 400 block of North Almon Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center on a drug detoxification hold.
3:45 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Goodwill on Warbonnet Drive.
6:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at WinCo on West Pullman Road.
7:13 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
7:14 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol at Friendship Square on South Main Street. The allegedly intoxicated man was reportedly stumbling and fell near the fountain.
Sunday
1:16 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
3:02 p.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen from a porch on the 600 block of Fairview Drive.
5:01 p.m. — An Apple AirPods case and one AirPod earbud were reportedly stolen from Lions Club Park on South Blaine Street and White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:43 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 4000 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
10:50 a.m. — About six cords of firewood was reportedly stolen on Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow. A gate to an access road was also reportedly damaged.
4:48 p.m. — A 22-foot trailer was reportedly stolen on Forest Service Road 789 near Bovill.
10:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Saturday
7:01 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:28 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery and two counts of malicious injury to property on the 1200 block of Middle Potlatch Creek Road near Juliaetta. Idaho State Police arrested the man on a warrant.
Sunday
8:50 a.m. — A two-vehicle rollover traffic accident was reported on the 3400 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow. One person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
4:14 p.m. — Two males reportedly ordered drinks at Hillbilly Bar and Grill in Kendrick and one of the males allegedly left a debit card on the table before leaving but the card was allegedly declined.
5:11 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported at Phil’s Food City in Kendrick.