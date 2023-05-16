PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
3:04 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of Fisk Street.
4:54 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
6:24 p.m. — About $260 worth of beer and drinks were stolen from the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Two domestic disputes were reported Friday in Pullman.
Saturday
3:03 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of two males firing rifles on the 900 block of Crestview Street. It was determined to be BB guns and they were advised no firearms, including BB guns, may be discharged within city limits.
Sunday
12:32 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree assault on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:25 a.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of a burglary on Ralph Henning Road in Thornton.
6:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a submerged boat near Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
Saturday
10:01 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle rollover on State Route 23 in Lamont.
12:14 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Railroad Avenue in Colfax.
5:59 p.m. — Two bicycles were stolen on Bill Chipman Palouse Trail in Pullman.
7:13 p.m. — Deputies responded to a burglary on Mill Street in Colfax.
Sunday
2:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on Escure Ranch in Endicott.
7:44 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of a warrant on State Route 270 in Pullman.
Deputies responded to two domestic disputes Sunday in Whitman County.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
3:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Blaine Street.
11:15 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
Three reports of theft were made Friday in Moscow.
Saturday
8:40 a.m. — An injury crash was reported on Blake Avenue.
8:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of B Street.
5:21 p.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 300 block of Van Buren Street.
10:40 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Troy Road.
Fraud was reported six times Saturday in Moscow.
Three reports of trespassing were made Saturday in Moscow.
Theft was reported three times Saturday in Moscow.
Sunday
7:27 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Harold Avenue.
4:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of W A Street.
4:58 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:47 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible DUI on State Highway 8 in Troy.
11:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to a person under suspicion of a DUI on Idaho Highway 8 in Moscow.
Saturday
9:51 a.m. — Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Main Street in Kendrick.
12:14 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 100 block of Alsterlund Lane in Viola.
6:11 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3900 block of Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.
7:14 p.m. — An assault was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
8:23 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
Sunday
10:33 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2100 block of Park Road in Deary.
3:44 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.
6:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.