PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:17 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone yelling at their son on Ridgeview Court.
9:59 a.m. — Firefighters responded to a possible structure fire on Merman Drive and determined it was only smoke.
10:59 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
12:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Dollar Tree.
3:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male in the roadway on Kamiaken Street.
3:43 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on Terre View Drive.
Saturday
12:04 a.m. — Police responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:48 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and telephone harassment on Monroe Street.
2:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male holding a barbell and blocking traffic on Kamiaken Street but could not locate the person.
3:58 p.m. — Medics responded to a report of a fall on Center Street.
5:38 p.m. — A maintenance man was reported on Merman Drive.
Sunday
12 p.m. — An attended death was reported at Avalon Care Center.
6:41 p.m. — A possible house break-in was reported on Kenny Drive.
Monday
12:18 a.m. — A 20-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
2:57 a.m. — Police and medics responded to a reported overdose on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:36 a.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported in Endicott.
1 p.m. — A loose bull was reported in LaCrosse.
5:20 p.m. — A 31-year-old Pullman man was arrested for a warrant on East Main Street in Pullman.
Saturday
12:43 a.m. — A 54-year-old Pullman man was arrested on State and Main streets in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
12:56 a.m. — A 29-year-old Pullman man was arrested on State Route 195 in Pullman for suspicion of DUI.
8:31 p.m. — A theft was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
8:57 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the Bill Chipman Memorial Trail in Pullman.
9:24 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly failed to yield on Old Albion Road in Pullman.
Sunday
9:26 a.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a report of convulsions or seizures on Main Street in Colfax.
2:53 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital from Mill Street in Colfax for a medical emergency.
6:59 p.m. — A 34-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Grand Avenue and Paradise Street in Pullman.
10:51 p.m. — A 27-year-old Central Ferry, Wash., man was arrested on Pullman Airport Road following a vehicle hit and run.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:48 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Rosauers.
1:50 p.m. — An unconscious person was reportedly found on the 900 block of Campus Drive. The individual was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
7:19 p.m. — About $100 worth of items were reportedly stolen from Ross. Two males and one female are suspects.
7:28 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft at Walmart.
Saturday
1:12 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia on South Main Street and Sweet Avenue.
1:15 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:09 p.m. — A door was reportedly damaged during a dispute involving roommates on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
11:57 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing eggs, pouring milk and placing stickers on a vehicle on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
9:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of South Mountain View Road.
Sunday
1:08 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the Domino’s Pizza parking lot.
2:53 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Nom Nom gas station on North Main Street.
4 a.m. — A tire was reportedly slashed on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
11:44 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at O’Reilly Auto Parts.
1:27 p.m. — A 69-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:38 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
4:13 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
7:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of North Van Buren Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:47 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of West Third Street in Moscow.
Saturday
3:15 p.m. — Battery was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick. No charges were filed.
8:35 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 and Plant Science Road near Moscow.
Sunday
3:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Foothill Road and North Polk Extension near Moscow.