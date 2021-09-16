MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:49 a.m. — Burglary was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
9:34 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of South Meadow Street.
12:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fraud on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
1:54 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.
2:10 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
5:11 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
5:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.
5:24 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Baker Street.
6:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
8:48 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Travois Way.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:21 a.m. — Battery was reported on the 700 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
4:12 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Britton Road in Moscow.
11:42 a.m. — A medical emergency as reported on the 1800 block of State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
12:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 600 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
1:21 p.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint for the 1000 block of Britton Road in Moscow.
6:37 p.m. — Gunshot noises were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. Deputies responded and found people target shooting.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:09 a.m. — A stolen credit card was used at Walmart.
11:21 a.m.— A theft was reported at the Post Office.
2:26 p.m.— A caller on Larry Street reported a man has been leaving voicemails about burning down his apartment building.
5:08 p.m.— Police responded to a report that a group of males were trying to knock over a portable restroom.
6:51 p.m.— A moose was reported in the area of Spring Street.
9:14 p.m.— A domestic dispute was reported on Westwood Drive.
10:33 p.m.— A theft was reported on Nye Street.
11:11 p.m.— A disorderly male was reported on Nebraska Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:45 a.m.— A burglary was reported on State Route 23 in Steptoe.
9:57 p.m.— A controlled substance problem was reported at the Rosalia Rest Area in Rosalia.