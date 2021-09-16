MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

7:49 a.m. — Burglary was reported on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.

9:34 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of South Meadow Street.

12:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fraud on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

1:54 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.

2:10 p.m. — Burglary was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.

5:11 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.

5:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.

5:24 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Baker Street.

6:43 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.

8:48 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Travois Way.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:21 a.m. — Battery was reported on the 700 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

4:12 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Britton Road in Moscow.

11:42 a.m. — A medical emergency as reported on the 1800 block of State Highway 3 in Juliaetta.

12:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency on the 600 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

1:21 p.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint for the 1000 block of Britton Road in Moscow.

6:37 p.m. — Gunshot noises were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. Deputies responded and found people target shooting.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:09 a.m. — A stolen credit card was used at Walmart.

11:21 a.m.— A theft was reported at the Post Office.

2:26 p.m.— A caller on Larry Street reported a man has been leaving voicemails about burning down his apartment building.

5:08 p.m.— Police responded to a report that a group of males were trying to knock over a portable restroom.

6:51 p.m.— A moose was reported in the area of Spring Street.

9:14 p.m.— A domestic dispute was reported on Westwood Drive.

10:33 p.m.— A theft was reported on Nye Street.

11:11 p.m.— A disorderly male was reported on Nebraska Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

11:45 a.m.— A burglary was reported on State Route 23 in Steptoe.

9:57 p.m.— A controlled substance problem was reported at the Rosalia Rest Area in Rosalia.

