LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Tuesday

Nathan James Sheldon, 20, and Lacey Mae Wilson, 20, both of Moscow

Thursday

Lukas Tanner Runyon, 35, and Charae Brooke Polek, 30, both of Moscow

Bryan Robert Bridge, 36, and Madelyne Louise Barnes, 30, both of Moscow

Jacob Allen Stephenson, 29, and Cecilia Cierra Spangler, 24, both of Troy

Sentencings

Corey Clemm, 32, of Moscow, was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to three days in jail with two suspended.

Demetreus Demarco, 32, of Spokane, was convicted of principle to grand theft and sentenced to five years of probation.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

10:44 a.m. — A resident reported being threatened by a neighbor on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.

11:59 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East 4th Street.

2:01 p.m. — A woman said a school bus hit her vehicle earlier in the afternoon at the Wallace Complex.

10:47 p.m. — Police heard a report of a fire at Best Western Plus University Inn, but it was unfounded.

11:08 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported on Campus Drive.

Friday

3:51 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

10:09 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Third Street in Juliaetta.

11:24 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Highway 9 in Deary.

12:44 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Highway 8 in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

9:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on B Street in Pullman.

8:33 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 1200 block of Nye Street.

Friday

1:05 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.

