LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Nathan James Sheldon, 20, and Lacey Mae Wilson, 20, both of Moscow
Thursday
Lukas Tanner Runyon, 35, and Charae Brooke Polek, 30, both of Moscow
Bryan Robert Bridge, 36, and Madelyne Louise Barnes, 30, both of Moscow
Jacob Allen Stephenson, 29, and Cecilia Cierra Spangler, 24, both of Troy
Sentencings
Corey Clemm, 32, of Moscow, was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to three days in jail with two suspended.
Demetreus Demarco, 32, of Spokane, was convicted of principle to grand theft and sentenced to five years of probation.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:44 a.m. — A resident reported being threatened by a neighbor on the 1900 block of Ilene Drive.
11:59 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East 4th Street.
2:01 p.m. — A woman said a school bus hit her vehicle earlier in the afternoon at the Wallace Complex.
10:47 p.m. — Police heard a report of a fire at Best Western Plus University Inn, but it was unfounded.
11:08 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported on Campus Drive.
Friday
3:51 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:09 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Third Street in Juliaetta.
11:24 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Highway 9 in Deary.
12:44 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Highway 8 in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on B Street in Pullman.
8:33 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
Friday
1:05 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.