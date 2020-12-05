LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Thursday
Joshua and Misty Davis
James Arrick and Alberta Rose
Monday
Bryan and Ciara Minor
Sentencings
Wednesday
David Beyer, 52 of Deary, was found guilty of violation of a protection order and sentenced to one year of probation and fined $387.50.
Laurie Vallen, 59 of Deary, was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and had her drivers license suspended for 90 days.
Megan Abbott, 26 of Moscow, was found guilty of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, fined $502.50 and had her drivers license suspended for 90 days.
Cory Dickey, 63, was found guilty of sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with three years fixed, fined $450 and ordered to pay a civil fine to his victim of $5,000.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:13 a.m. — A father reported his son didn’t return home from a trip to Nevada.
11:12 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief on Morton Street.
4:11 p.m. — A stop sign was stolen from Gaines Road and Orchard Drive.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard and Grand Avenue.
5:25 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a vehicle collision on Bishop Boulevard and King Drive.
8:14 p.m. — EMS responded to an unattended death on Timothy Street.
9:38 p.m. — A man reported a road rage incident that involved a man allegedly threatening him with a firearm and following him from Moscow to Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:53 p.m. — A one-vehicle crash was reported on Albion Road in Albion.
10:36 p.m. — A one-vehicle crash was reported Wawawai Road in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:20 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of Fairview Drive.
10:50 a.m. — Police received a complaint of “repeated egging” of a residence on the 2000 block of White Avenue.
2:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Hayes Street.
2:32 p.m. — Three packages were reportedly stolen from a doorstep on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
2:49 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Railroad Street.
3:27 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on Perimeter Drive.
4:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
4:33 p.m. — Police received a report of a person acting threatening at an address on South Main Street.
10:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
LATAH SHERIFF
Thursday
9:48 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of Dennler Loop in Juliaetta.
10:16 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
1:17 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1000 block of White Pine Flats Road near Troy.
8:29 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported along U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
11:27 p.m. — Deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Potter Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Viola