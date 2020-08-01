LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 24
Braydon Jenkins, 23, and McKenzie Hull, 23, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Kurt Szhwarzenbart, 54, and Michael Gotch, 55, both of Moscow
Thursday
Orrin Brown, 27, and Karla Schmidt, 23, both of Moscow
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
5:02 a.m. — Two suspicious people were reportedly prowling around vehicles on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
6:01 a.m. — A car and residence were reportedly broken into on the 1000 block of East B Street.
8:53 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
9:16 a.m. — Theft of a package was reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street.
9:22 a.m. — A stop sign was reportedly bent over near the corner of South Hayes and East A streets.
9:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:02 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 600 block of Kenneth Street,
2:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
3:57 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on North Main Street.
6:19 p.m. — A civil dispute between neighbors was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Four vehicle prowls were reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue on Thursday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:18 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Riverside Hill in Potlatch.
8 a.m. — 42-year-old Clyde Ewing was arrested on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
8:55 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Schulz Road in Moscow.
9 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of East Fifth Street in Troy.
1:35 p.m. — Deputies received a trespassing complaint for the 500 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
1:48 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 700 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
4:50 p.m. — A weapon violation was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
9:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:23 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Spaulding Street.
1:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Anthony Street.
7:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Spaulding Street.
9 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Windus Street.
Friday
4 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Williams Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:07 a.m. — A trail camera was reported stolen near Granite Point in Colton.
1:23 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on Wilcox Road in Colfax.
1:43 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
1:55 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Brockway Drive in Rosalia.