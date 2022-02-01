PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:30 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
10:30 a.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 900 block of West Main Street.
Saturday
3:06 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
10:56 p.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 800 block of Northeast Opal Street.
Sunday
3:33 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded for a welfare check on the 600 block Northeast California Street.
3:37 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious mischief.
11:11 a.m. — Two vehicle tires were slashed on the 300 block of Northeast Spaulding Street.
6:17 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of Northwest Arcadia Drive.
11:00 p.m. — Officers arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:28 a.m. — An officer responded to an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Saturday
3:46 a.m. — A welfare check was provided for the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
10:35 a.m. — Officers arrested a 56-year-old man for driving with a suspended license.
4:13 a.m. — Emergency personnel transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:18 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
4:10 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Superior Floors on A Street.
Saturday
2:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a disorderly person yelling on the 100 block of Sweet Avenue.
9:57 a.m. — Police heard a complaint of drug activity on Palouse River Drive.
11:23 a.m. — A woman reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Auto Zone on West Pullman Road.
3:47 p.m. — Police heard a report of teenagers shooting cars with nerf guns.
7:37 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
7:56 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.
Sunday
1:24 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Baker Street but nobody was transported to the hospital.
1:14 p.m. — A man was issued a trespassing order at Walmart.
2:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1700 block of White Avenue.
3:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
8:11 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 400 block of East E Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:03 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Genesee-Juliaetta Road in Juliaetta.
4:40 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Ninth Street in Kendrick.
10:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Reams Road in Moscow.
Saturday
2:21 p.m. — Aggravated assault was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Avenue in Deary.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — A 22-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and for a warrant on West Pullman Road in Moscow.
3:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Lenville Road in Moscow.
10:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Division Street in Deary.