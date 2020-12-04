PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

10:45 a.m. — Graffiti damage was reported on State and Cleveland streets.

11:44 a.m. — A resident reported receiving threats on Benewah Street.

4:37 p.m. — An officer walked with a possible suicidal person to the hospital.

8:09 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Center Street.

10:50 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Duncan Lane.

Thursday

1:13 a.m. — A toaster was reported stolen on Merman Drive.

2:28 a.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a possible structure fire on Brandi Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:56 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on First Street in Endicott.

4:55 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at the Port of Wilma in Clarkston.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:57 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.

9:57 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Pullman Road.

11:41 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on South Main Street.

1:44 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Hathaway and Weymouth streets.

2:19 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of Courtney Street.

2:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on East Fifth Street.

2:57 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.

3:15 p.m. — A traffic crash was reported near the corner of Peterson Drive and West Pullman Road.

Wednesday

4:05 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Lemhi Drive.

12:22 p.m. — Harassment was reported at an address on Rodeo Drive.

12:38 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an address on East Fifth Street.

2 p.m. — A possible hit-and-run crash was reported on the 900 block of West A Street.

8:15 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported on the 1500 block of Lanny Lane.

9:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a drug overdose on North Main Street and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.

Thursday

2:47 a.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

6:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a group of people on South Blaine Street.

LATAH SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:38 p.m. — Burglary of a vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue in Deary.

2:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported along State Highway 3 near Deary

8:42 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on the 800 block of Bentz Street in Troy.

10:47 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.

Wednesday

2:36 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Robinson Park Road near Moscow.

7:36 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Main Street in Bovill.

12:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

12:23 p.m. — Police responded to possible trespassing on the 3000 block of Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Juliaetta.

3:51 p.m. — A possible fire was reported on State Highway 8 near Potlatch.

4:01 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1800 block of State Highway 9 in Deary.

5:50 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Jacksha Road in Moscow.

10:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street in Troy.

