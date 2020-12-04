PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:45 a.m. — Graffiti damage was reported on State and Cleveland streets.
11:44 a.m. — A resident reported receiving threats on Benewah Street.
4:37 p.m. — An officer walked with a possible suicidal person to the hospital.
8:09 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Center Street.
10:50 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Duncan Lane.
Thursday
1:13 a.m. — A toaster was reported stolen on Merman Drive.
2:28 a.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a possible structure fire on Brandi Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:56 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on First Street in Endicott.
4:55 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at the Port of Wilma in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:57 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.
9:57 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on West Pullman Road.
11:41 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on South Main Street.
1:44 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Hathaway and Weymouth streets.
2:19 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 800 block of Courtney Street.
2:22 p.m. — Theft was reported on East Fifth Street.
2:57 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
3:15 p.m. — A traffic crash was reported near the corner of Peterson Drive and West Pullman Road.
Wednesday
4:05 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Lemhi Drive.
12:22 p.m. — Harassment was reported at an address on Rodeo Drive.
12:38 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an address on East Fifth Street.
2 p.m. — A possible hit-and-run crash was reported on the 900 block of West A Street.
8:15 p.m. — A noninjury traffic crash was reported on the 1500 block of Lanny Lane.
9:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a drug overdose on North Main Street and took one person to Gritman Medical Center.
Thursday
2:47 a.m. — Simple battery was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
6:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a group of people on South Blaine Street.
LATAH SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:38 p.m. — Burglary of a vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue in Deary.
2:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported along State Highway 3 near Deary
8:42 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on the 800 block of Bentz Street in Troy.
10:47 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on State Highway 3 near Juliaetta.
Wednesday
2:36 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
7:36 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Main Street in Bovill.
12:04 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
12:23 p.m. — Police responded to possible trespassing on the 3000 block of Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Juliaetta.
3:51 p.m. — A possible fire was reported on State Highway 8 near Potlatch.
4:01 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1800 block of State Highway 9 in Deary.
5:50 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Jacksha Road in Moscow.
10:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of South Main Street in Troy.