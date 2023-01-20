Public Records

WSU POLICE
Wednesday
Two reports of malicious mischief were made Wednesday in Pullman.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:49 a.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a hemorrhage on the 300 block of Camino Street. The patient was transported to the hospital.
3:46 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way. One patient was transported to the hospital.
Two vehicle prowls were reported Wednesday in Pullman.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:06 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:08 a.m. — A tool bag was reported stolen from Gritman Medical Center.
11:38 a.m. — Littering was reported on the 400 block of South Main Street.
4:40 p.m. — Police heard a report of a red Ford sedan driving and shooting BBs out of the window in the area of Deakin Avenue. Police were unable to locate the driver.
7:58 p.m. — A bicycle-versus-vehicle crash was reported on Main and A streets. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
Wednesday
8:33 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
10:37 a.m. — A 23-year-old male was cited for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a residence on the 600 block of C Street. There were no injuries. The male was reportedly cleaning his pistol when he pulled the trigger.
12:44 p.m. — Tri-State reported shoplifters.
3:45 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Corner Club.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:07 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Saddle Ridge Road in Moscow.
12:48 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Third Street in Juliaetta.
2:06 p.m. — A theft was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Bovill.
