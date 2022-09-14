PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:27 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 1:52 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:27 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
8:37 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
12:15 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Baldwin Drive.
12:32 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Ash Street.
2:59 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
4:26 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
4:54 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Main Street.
7:35 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive.
11:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 900 block of Miles Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
2:43 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:19 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
12:09 p.m. — A one-vehicle crash was reported on Steptoe Canyon Road in Colton.
2:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Hill Avenue in Lacrosse.
3:21 p.m. — Theft was reported on Elberton Road in Garfield.
3:45 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on H Street in Endicott.
8:59 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Main Street in Garfield.
9:11 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:56 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
10:43 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of Lewis Street.
11:02 a.m. — Police arrested a female for a warrant on A and Baker streets.
1:44 p.m. — A theft was reported at Creekside Lane.
11:31 p.m. — A caller reported two people with dogs are confronting customers at John’s Alley.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:14 p.m. — An assault was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
