LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
Monday
Jaci and Kyle Sprangle
Tuesday
Sheri Holmes and Richard Miller
Thursday
Christopher Bergley and Crystal Cotterell
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:38 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Morton Street.
9:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:45 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
10:04 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1400 block of Southwest Bishop Boulevard.
11:46 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Northwest State Street.
11:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.
12:20 p.m. — A person making threats was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Southeast Edge Knoll Drive.
1:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
2:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
4:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fraud on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
5:08 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Southwest Old Wawawai Road and Marcia Drive.
5:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Northeast Lake Street.
5:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
7:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
8:11 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported near South Grand Avenue. The child was found and returned home.
8:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Northwest Davis Way.
10:20 p.m. — Police received a complaint of fireworks near the 1300 block of Northwest Douglas Drive.
Friday
12:55 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.
1:05 a.m. — Police received a complaint of fireworks on the 1200 block on Northwest Davis Way.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:37 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
7:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle slide-off on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
9:32 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on O’Donnell Road near Moscow.
9:49 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 5400 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.
11:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle slide-off on Lenville Road in Moscow.
11:42 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
2:28 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Driscoll Ridge Road near Troy.
4:44 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Olson Loop in Deary.
6:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Guernsey Cutoff in Potlatch.
8:27 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of fireworks on the 400 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.
8:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Lewis Road in Moscow.
9:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.