LATAH COUNTY

Divorces

Monday

Jaci and Kyle Sprangle

Tuesday

Sheri Holmes and Richard Miller

Thursday

Christopher Bergley and Crystal Cotterell

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

8:38 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Morton Street.

9:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

9:45 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.

10:04 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 1400 block of Southwest Bishop Boulevard.

11:46 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Northwest State Street.

11:55 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.

12:20 p.m. — A person making threats was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

1:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Southeast Edge Knoll Drive.

1:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

2:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

4:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of fraud on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.

5:08 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the corner of Southwest Old Wawawai Road and Marcia Drive.

5:54 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Northeast Lake Street.

5:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

6:50 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.

7:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.

8:11 p.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported near South Grand Avenue. The child was found and returned home.

8:15 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Northwest Davis Way.

10:20 p.m. — Police received a complaint of fireworks near the 1300 block of Northwest Douglas Drive.

Friday

12:55 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

1:05 a.m. — Police received a complaint of fireworks on the 1200 block on Northwest Davis Way.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

5:37 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.

7:38 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle slide-off on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.

9:32 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on O’Donnell Road near Moscow.

9:49 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 5400 block of Lenville Road in Moscow.

11:41 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle slide-off on Lenville Road in Moscow.

11:42 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

2:28 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Driscoll Ridge Road near Troy.

4:44 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Olson Loop in Deary.

6:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of Guernsey Cutoff in Potlatch.

8:27 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of fireworks on the 400 block of West Main Street in Kendrick.

8:30 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Lewis Road in Moscow.

9:45 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.

