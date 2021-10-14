MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:11 a.m. — Police arrested a woman for suspicion of trespassing on the 1800 block of West Pullman Road.
11:54 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone throwing his bicycle at a person on Washington and Fifth streets.
5:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man in a wheelchair stopping cars and asking for money on the 200 block of West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:41 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Jerome Creek Road in Harvard.
8:14 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Genesee-Troy Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:11 a.m. – A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Hill Street.
7:56 a.m. – Police arrested a 22-year-old man for disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
12:27 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:02 p.m. – An officer was informed of a suspicious person near the 700 block of Northeast Maple Street.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:33 p.m. – A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Washington Street.
6:21 p.m. – An officer responded to a report of malicious mischief on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Wednesday
5:55 a.m. – A welfare check was requested on Northeast North Fairway Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:15 a.m. – An officer contacted an individual regarding a controlled substance problem on State Route 270 in Pullman.
5:33 p.m. – A controlled substance problem was reported on Southeast Johnson Avenue and Southeast Old Moscow Road in Pullman.
6:34 p.m. – A child was reported missing on Trestle Creek Road in Thornton. The child was located.
7:44 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of three women with sheets over their heads walking down South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.