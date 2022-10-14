PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:22 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on College Hill.
6:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 500 block of Grand Avenue.
6:49 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of Summit Court.
11 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
1:56 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Fountain Street.
4:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Davis Way.
7:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 900 block of Maple Street.
10:39 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 400 block of Campus Street.
Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Crithfield Court overnight.
Officers and EMS performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Opal Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:58 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 500 block of Veterans Mall.
4:24 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Idaho Street.
9:18 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:22 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Bluff Street in Palouse.
9:07 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on Trestle Creek Road in Thornston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:37 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1100 block of Main Street.
7:37 a.m. — A suspicious couple was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
8:49 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Rodeo Drive.
9:02 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of W. A Street.
9:28 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 500 block of Washington Street.
9:56 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of W. A Street.
11:38 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Fifth Street.
12:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Main Street.
5:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on E. E Street.
10:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Meadowlark Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:16 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
10:14 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1100 block of Wallen Road in Moscow.
10:27 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Spruce Street in Potlatch.
10:45 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1000 block of Garden Gulch Road in Princeton.