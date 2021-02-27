LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Noah Anderson, 22, and Rylee Clayson, 23, both of Moscow
Zachariah Stockton, 29, and Morgan Feeney, 28, both of Moscow
Thursday
Tyson Childs, 24, of Pasco, Wash., and Chandler Pfaff, 25, of Farmington, Wash.
Edgar Sutton, 23, and Willow Elsom, 22, both of Moscow
Divorces
Feb. 19
Carrie Treccani and Tiege Ulschmid
Monday
Brian Belnap and Alexis Boyack
Sentencings
Monday
Nathan Greer, 19, of Clarkston, was convicted of driving without privileges and sentenced to two days in jail, which he already served, and ordered to pay $172.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Christian Aguirre-Dowell, 21, of Moscow, was convicted of driving without privileges and no insurance and sentenced to three days in jail, which he already served, and ordered to pay $330 in fines, fees and court costs.
Tuesday
Immanuael Jackson, 20, of Clarkston, was convicted of principal to aggravated assault and sentenced to three years of probation, seven days in jail, ordered to pay $245 in fines, fees and court costs and a share of $60 in restitution.
Wednesday
Johnny Burnett, 57, of Potlatch, was convicted of excessive DUI and sentenced to two years of probation, 10 days in jail, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended one year.
David Bakken, 60, of Pullman, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Thursday
Alex Grzymko, 23, of Moscow, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs are used and ordered to pay $197.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:50 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Hopkins Court.
9:15 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Merman Drive.
9:23 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a Planet Fitness gym member refusing to wear a mask. The man left after police arrived.
12:55 p.m. — A theft was reported at Harvest Drive.
3:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of south Grand Avenue.
3:58 p.m. — Police transported a suicidal subject to the hospital from South Grand Avenue.
6:48 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of convulsions or seizures on Mies Street.
7:38 p.m. — An illness was reported on Kamiaken Street.
8:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Walmart.
Six noninjury vehicle collisions were reported Thursday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:41 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off occurred on Glenwood Road in Colfax.
4:33 p.m. — A storage unit was broken into on State Route 27 in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:18 a.m. — Sexually explicit photos were possibly sent to a 13-year-old girl in Moscow. Police are investigating.
9:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Deakin and College avenues.
9:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
11:59 a.m. — A driver reportedly lost control and hit a telephone pole on East Sixth and South Adams streets. The 27-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of speeding too fast for conditions and no insurance.
2:31 p.m. — A needle was reportedly found in the Walmart parking lot.
2:31 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
3:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported in the South Jackson Street parking lot.
5:11 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of Baker Street.
6:43 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at Safeway.
10:46 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of West Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:52 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly slid off Matson Road near Viola.
5:26 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.