PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:40 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle injury collision was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:40 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle injury collision was reported on the 400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:27 p.m. — A 57-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged hit-and-run on the 1500 block of Turner Drive.
2:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1000 block of Nye Street.
10:55 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 3200 block of Airport Complex.
Saturday
11:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Colorado Street.
n Officers responded to a noninjury crash and arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on Monroe Street overnight.
Sunday
12:49 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Merman Drive.
3:13 p.m. — Fire and police responded to a fuel spill on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
12:47 a.m. — Officers responded to an overdose on the 1200 block of Stadium Way overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:50 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Sunnymead Way in Pullman.
Saturday
5:21 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of automobile theft on Dry Creek Road in Colfax.
Sunday
3:03 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault on Loomis Avenue in St. John.
2:51 p.m. — Deputies and EMS responded to a jail incident on Mill Street in Colfax. One person was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:39 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Idaho Highway 9 in Princeton.
11:57 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. 95 in Potlatch.
Saturday
8:08 a.m. — A collision was reported on Sand Road in Moscow.
7:30 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Genesee Avenue in Genesee.
9:40 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Idaho Highway 6 in Potlatch.
Sunday
12:11 a.m. — A DUI was reported on U.S. 95 in Moscow.
3:06 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Little Boulder Creek in Deary.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.