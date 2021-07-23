PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:57 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of vagrancy on the 1300 block of Northeast Lybecker Road.
10:33 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Southeast South Street.
10:55 a.m. — Police received a report of a mattress in the roadway on Northeast Garfield Street.
2:58 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
4:36 p.m. — Police received a report of possible fraud on the 600 block of Southwest Panorama Drive.
5:46 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southwest Cityview Street.
6:27 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1700 block of Northwest Wayne Street.
11:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Northwest Windus Street.
Thursday
1:04 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:12 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for a welfare check near the intersection of Northeast Illinois and Indiana streets.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:26 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of suspicious activity on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Clear Creek and Enos roads.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
11:51 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged and keyed at The Grove apartment complex.
12:43 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of pedestrian under the influence of a controlled substance at Emsi. He was also issued a trespass notice at Emsi.
12:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on White Avenue and South Mountain View Road.
1:42 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.
3:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
4:11 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on the 700 block of Elm Street.
4:46 p.m. — A driver’s side mirror was reportedly ripped off a vehicle on South Main and East Third streets.
8:32 p.m. — A raccoon was reportedly “playing” outside on the 800 block of East First Street. The reporting party believed the raccoon was rabid.
8:42 p.m. — A simple battery in which a juvenile is a suspect was reported on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:46 a.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Park Road near Deary.
11:32 a.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 3100 block of West Twin Road near Moscow.
11:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
12:04 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 200 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
7:48 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on State Highway 8 near Deary.