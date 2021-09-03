PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
10:44 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on Gladstone Street.
6:17 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of abnormal behavior on High Street but no patient was transported to the hospital.
6:19 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Bleasner Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:08 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Kitzmiller Road.
12:07 p.m. — A deputy received a request for a welfare check on a subject inslippers with an oxygen tank walking through a parking lot along the Walla Walla Highway in Colfax. The deputy was unable to locate the subject.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:13 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of South Washington Street.
9:52 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
11:33 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11:54 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a person in a parking lot on South Main Street.
12:52 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
2:58 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
3:31 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of North Mountain View Road.
4:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Third streets.
4:51 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 700 block of North Main Street.
7:50 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire reported on the 1100 block of South Harrison Street and found smoke from a stove that had been left burning. Firefighters forced entry and extinguished the flames.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:51 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Onaway and T roads in Potlatch.
8:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3400 block of State Highway 8 in Moscow.
12:37 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 2100 block of State Highway 3 in Deary.
12:49 p.m. — An explosion and dark smoke was reported on the 1000 block of Sumner Road in Troy. A deputy responded and found it was a professionally managed demolition in a nearby rock pit.
1:55 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on the 2100 block of Three Bear Road in Kendrick.
3:26 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
6:43 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of East Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.