MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:50 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1600 block of White Avenue.
3:18 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man acting hostile at Rosauers.
3:40 p.m. — A WinCo employee allegedly stole $100 from the store earlier this month.
6:12 p.m. — An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:32 a.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Fourth Street in Potlatch.
8:42 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Boller Road in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:44 a.m. — A car crashed into a bicyclist on Northeast Valley Road. Minor injuries were reported.
12:56 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block Northwest Leland Drive.
2:19 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check on South Grand Avenue and Southwest Crestview Street.
4:51 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on South Grand Avenue.
6:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street.
11:25 p.m. — A welfare check was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
12:04 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:33 p.m. — A person was reported missing on North Second Street in Farmington.