MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

3:31 p.m. — Zions Bank reported receiving multiple fake bills.

4:21 p.m. — Police issued a trespassing order against a male reportedly screaming at people at Rosauers.

4:24 p.m. — Road rage was reported on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.

4:32 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

9:09 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center after police and EMS responded to a possible suicide attempt on Quail Run Road.

11:46 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Mingles Bar and Grill.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95.

1:54 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.

6:25 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:48 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Grand Avenue.

8:19 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 820 block of South Street.

9:12 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 925 block of Spring Street.

9:45 a.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 220 block of Kamiaken Street.

11:11 a.m. — A suspicious man reportedly laid in the road and rolled on the hood of stopped vehicles on Spring Street and Derby Street.

1:07 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on Providence Court and Valley Road.

3:16 p.m. — Theft of siphoned gas was reported on the 815 block of Klemgard Avenue.

6:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 620 block of SE Edge Knoll Road.

6:42 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 525 block of Henry Street.

9:05 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1590 block of Northwood Drive.

9:33 p.m. — A suspicious white van was reported on the 228 block of Timothy Street.

A noise complaint was made overnight.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:22 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Alder Street.

11:40 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on U.S. Highway 95.

