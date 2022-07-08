MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
3:31 p.m. — Zions Bank reported receiving multiple fake bills.
4:21 p.m. — Police issued a trespassing order against a male reportedly screaming at people at Rosauers.
4:24 p.m. — Road rage was reported on the 300 block of East Sixth Street.
4:32 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
9:09 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center after police and EMS responded to a possible suicide attempt on Quail Run Road.
11:46 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at Mingles Bar and Grill.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:07 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 95.
1:54 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.
6:25 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on Pine Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:48 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Grand Avenue.
8:19 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 820 block of South Street.
9:12 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 925 block of Spring Street.
9:45 a.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 220 block of Kamiaken Street.
11:11 a.m. — A suspicious man reportedly laid in the road and rolled on the hood of stopped vehicles on Spring Street and Derby Street.
1:07 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on Providence Court and Valley Road.
3:16 p.m. — Theft of siphoned gas was reported on the 815 block of Klemgard Avenue.
6:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 620 block of SE Edge Knoll Road.
6:42 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 525 block of Henry Street.
9:05 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1590 block of Northwood Drive.
9:33 p.m. — A suspicious white van was reported on the 228 block of Timothy Street.
A noise complaint was made overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:22 a.m. — Fraud was reported on Alder Street.
11:40 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on U.S. Highway 95.