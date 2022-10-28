PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
1:40 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Maple Street.
2:04 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Campus Street.
2:36 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Hill Street.
5:13 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
7:41 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Stadium Way.
8:18 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing an officer on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
10:10 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making false or misleading statements.
11:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
3:04 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:25 p.m. — Theft was reported on Marjorie Court in St. John.
8:18 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an injured person on Madison Street in Tekoa. The patient was transported to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:29 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at University Car Wash on Pullman Road.
5:40 p.m. — A theft was reported at Safeway.
10:07 p.m. — A wheel was stolen off a truck at the Wallace Complex on Sixth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:47 a.m. — A theft was reported on Zeitler Road in Moscow.
1:13 p.m. — A fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
5:54 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Bovill.
7:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on Hatter Creek Road in Princeton.
