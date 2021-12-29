MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
8:11 a.m. — Police responding to reports of a vehicle prowl arrested a 34-year-old Moscow man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing and resisting police, petty theft and several outstanding warrants on the 500 block of Third Street. The man fled from police and was caught near Moscow High School.
12:55 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.
Saturday
10 a.m. — Police responded to a request for a welfare check on Eighth Street.
Sunday
8:36 a.m. — Police heard a report of dogs being kept in kennels and mistreated on the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
8:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman threatening people on the 1200 block of South Blaine Street.
Monday
9:24 a.m. — Police took a report of a sex offense in Moscow.
9:24 p.m. — Police responded to a report of trespassing on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
10:44 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 800 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:56 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway near Thorn Creek Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
10:40 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Riehle Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:59 p.m. — A two-car noninjury collision was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an attempted suicide on Bishop Boulevard.
8:24 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
10:19 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman being harassed on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Sunday
4:12 p.m. — Two people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse.
6:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to a noninjury rollover on Albion Road in Albion.
Deputies responded to six incidents of vehicles sliding off the road Sunday.
Monday
5:52 p.m. — Two people were arrested following a reported physical domestic dispute on Lake Street in Colfax.
9:40 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on North Palouse Road in Colfax.