MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
5:06 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported on the 200 block of North Adams Street.
8:35 p.m. — Police arrested one person for drug-related charges on the 1200 block of East E Street.
Saturday
12:20 a.m. — A woman reported she was punched at the Corner Club.
1:56 p.m. — The Corner Club reported online and phone harassment.
Sunday
1:16 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Sunset Mart.
8:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported at the University of Idaho Library.
9 p.m. — A resident on Levick Street reported harassment from their neighbor and that their truck was egged.
Monday
9:23 a.m. — A Fox News employee reported receiving email threats.
1:11 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 100 block of South Roosevelt Street.
8:57 p.m. — Police arrested a male after responding to a report of property damage on Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:06 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Moscow.
Four vehicle collisions and three incidents of cars sliding off the road were reported Friday in Latah County.
Saturday
One vehicle collision and two incidents of cars sliding off the roadway were reported Saturday in Latah County.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:43 p.m. — Cars were reportedly blocking the roadway while awaiting flights at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
4:36 p.m. — A patient with a breathing problem was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 100 block of West Main Street.
11:14 p.m. — Police arrested a 40-year-old man for trespassing at Walmart.
Saturday
2:36 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
11:40 a.m. — Dairy Queen reported phone harassment.
1:12 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:18 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Valley Road.
9:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Southwest Shirley Street.
10:20 p.m. — Police arrested a 37-year-old man for a warrant on the 300 block of Southwest Shirley Street.
Sunday
7:59 p.m. — A resident on McKenzie Street reported seeing someone walk past her window with a strobe flashlight and heard them open her screen door.
10:29 p.m. — A car-versus-deer collision was reported on State and Irving streets.
Monday
9:31 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
1:47 p.m. — A fall was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
8:14 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 400 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:28 p.m. — A one-vehicle rollover was reported on State Route 27 in Garfield.
Saturday
10:55 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Hillcrest Drive in Colfax.
Sunday
8:33 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Endicott Road in Colfax.
9:13 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Colfax Airport Road in Colfax.
Monday
4:02 p.m. — Standing water was reported on Garfield Farmington Road.