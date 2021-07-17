LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Joseph Dekold, 22, and Elenore Churchill, 21, both of Moscow
Bryan Ramos, 22, of Pullman, and Leslie Mota, 22, of Moscow
Michael Murphy, 40, of Moscow, and Lauren Bowers, 35, of Sherman, Texas
Tuesday
Ezekiel Krebs, 23, and Madelyn Swarthout, 20, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Christopher Cliff, 43, and Ashley Hurley, 26, both of Moscow
Thursday
Andrew Pilchard, 22, of Moscow, and Amyfaith Bryan, 24, of Coeur d’Alene
Keith McGuire, 23, of Moscow, and Michaela Wall, 23, of Seattle
Jayson Allen, 37, and Moriah Howell, 23, both of Moscow
Nathan Spendlove, 34, and Kelli Tatham, 32, both of Potlatch
Divorces
Mondary
Rodney Beck and Brianna Boespflug
Sentencings
Tuesday
Richard Cook, 32, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to three years of probation and four years in prison, including 1 ½ years fixed.
Wednesday
Charles Osterberg, 62, of Juliaetta, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, two days in jail for which was served, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Samuel Walker, 55, of Bovill, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, four days in jail with two days credit for time served, ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Angel Alexie, 36, of Kendrick, was convicted of failure to notify upon striking an unattended vehicle and was sentenced to five months probation, two days in jail for which was served and was ordered to pay $300 in restitution.
Nicholas Needham, 37, of Kendrick, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, two days in jail, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Justin Holt, 31, of Bovill, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation, two days in jail, ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days. He was also convicted of inattentive driving and no insurance and ordered to pay $415 in fines, fees and costs.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
6:09 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on State Street.
8:59 a.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on Main and State streets.
9:14 a.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle accident was reported on South Grand Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.
Friday
2:03 a.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from South Street for a possible heart problem.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:31 a.m. — A theft was reported on Alder Street in Tekoa.
9:16 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:26 a.m. — The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a small grass fire on West Pullman Road near Guy Wicks Field. The fire is believed to have started from a bird that was electrocuted on a power line and the fire reportedly spread from the power line pole to a small area of grass below.
9:21 a.m. — A person on the 400 block of South Blaine Street reported selling a poster on Facebook Marketplace but never receiving payment for it.
12:36 p.m. — Methamphetamine was reportedly found inside a vacant apartment on the 400 block of West A Street.
1:48 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the South Jackson Street parking lot.