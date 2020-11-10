MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:53 a.m. — A bicycle theft was reported at the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources on West Sixth Street.
11:20 a.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle at Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering.
12:43 p.m. — A water bottle was reportedly thrown at a vehicle on the 400 block of West Third Street in a road rage incident.
1:57 p.m. — A man reported a drone almost hit him and his son in the WinCo parking lot.
2:24 p.m. — Two girls reportedly smashed a pumpkin on the 200 block of North Adams Street and the owner of the pumpkin reportedly confronted the children aggressively.
2:33 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex.
2:49 p.m. — A broken vehicle window was reported on the 500 block of South Asbury Street and items were stolen from it.
4:24 p.m. — License plates were reportedly stolen from the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
12:24 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:52 a.m. — A driver of a vehicle reportedly hit a State Highway 8 Junction sign near Jackson and First streets and continued driving.
1:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at La Casa Lopez.
4:51 p.m. — A broken vehicle window was reported on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
5:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
6:23 p.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
10:38 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue and detained and then released for a warrant.
Sunday
1:37 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle with an invalid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance and a 35-year-old male passenger was cited for suspicion of open container of alcohol near Furniture Center.
8:54 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
4:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on West A Street.
5:05 p.m. — A laptop was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of Quail Run Drive.
6:58 p.m. — A female reportedly stole items from Walmart.
7:01 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West A Street and Peterson Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1200 block of North Mountain View Road in Moscow.
7:34 p.m. — A 58-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI on Dry Creek Road and Highway 8 near Troy.
Saturday
5:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:02 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on Highway 8 near Troy.
Sunday
7:43 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Estes Road and Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:06 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Highway 8 and Howell Road near Troy.
6:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:47 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
11:16 a.m. — Harassment was reported at Walmart.
7:58 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on Guy Street.
8:17 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of a controlled substance on State and Harrison streets.
9:40 p.m. — An infraction was issued for a party on Monroe Street.
Saturday
12 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Maple Street.
1:51 a.m. — A 22-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion for DUI on Rocky Way Drive.
9:47 a.m. — EMS and the Whitman County Coroner responded to an unattended death on Nye Street.
6:11 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited and released for suspicion of harassment, first-degree criminal trespassing and unlawful possession of a controlled substance on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. He allegedly refused to leave a woman’s home and threatened a man there.
7:02 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an intoxicated person on Maple Street.
9:46 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Hill Street.
10:33 p.m. — A woman allegedly refused to leave a residence on McKenzie and Gladstone streets because she was too intoxicated to drive. She then fell down and hit her head. She was taken to the hospital.
10:51 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:56 p.m. — A couch was set on fire on Colorado and Opal streets.
Sunday
11:01 a.m. — A light caught fire on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a caller being stalked on Bleasner Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:20 a.m. — A woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Wawawai Road in Colton.
12:51 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Paul’s Place in Colfax. One person was taken to the hospital.
Saturday
4:48 p.m. — One vehicle was towed following a vehicle collision in Endicott.
6:57 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment on Wawawai Road in Clarkston after deputies received a report of a male being held against his will by her.
11:07 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195 in Uniontown.
Sunday
12:03 a.m. — A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on State Route 195 in Uniontown.