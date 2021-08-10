PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:27 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on D Street.
11:41 a.m. — A theft was reported on Bleasner Drive.
9:27 p.m. — A theft was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
10:32 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man on State Street after getting into a physical fight with his neighbor and chasing his neighbor into his house. He was arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
Saturday
2:10 a.m. — An assault was reported on Ruby Street.
10:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on Fairmount Road.
11:36 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Terre View Drive.
4:43 p.m. — A vehicle collision on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue resulted in minor injuries.
11:34 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Main and Pine streets.
Sunday
12:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Brandi Way.
1:45 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:47 p.m. — A person was reported trespassing on Weber Road in Pullman.
10:52 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Manning Road in Colfax.
Saturday
1:32 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Lost Trail Drive and Marcia Drive in Pullman.
Sunday
12:56 a.m. — A man was cited and released for a controlled substance problem on Valley Road and Brandi Way.
2:31 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of attempted theft of an automobile on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
Monday
2:17 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant at Chevron in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:41 a.m. — Tools worth $270 were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 900 block of South Adams Street.
10:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Blake and Sweet avenues.
1:08 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a license on East Eighth and South Washington streets.
3:19 p.m. — A person on the 1900 block of White Avenue reported their computer was hacked and more than $13,000 was allegedly stolen.
4:01 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 700 block of East A Street.
5 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
6:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.
7:04 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing a package on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
8:42 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
9:46 p.m. — Cheese was reportedly thrown at a vehicle at A&W.
Saturday
7:48 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of North Main Street.
9:09 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.
10:14 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the U.S. Postal Service on East Fifth Street.
10:41 a.m. — A broken methamphetamine pipe was reportedly found in a donated item at Goodwill.
10:51 a.m. — Items in the amount of $400 were reportedly stolen from a shed on the 300 block of North Washington Street.
3:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
4:59 p.m. — A full beer can was reportedly thrown at the driver of a vehicle at Nectar.
8:24 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges at Palouse Ice Rink on South Main Street.
Sunday
12:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
9:56 a.m. — Two vacuums were reportedly stolen from a cleaning company at the Identity apartment complex. Former employees were suspected of the crime and the company did not want to pursue charges.
8:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of West A Street.
9:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
9:56 p.m. — Almost $1,600 in quarters and an unknown amount of cash were reportedly stolen from a quarter machine at a laundromat on the 500 block of West Third Street. Police do not have a suspect and charges of malicious injury to property, theft and burglary were requested.
11:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:48 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 3100 block of Park Road near Deary.
Saturday
3:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.
1 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Hove Road near Genesee.
1:24 p.m. — An unattended death of a 74-year-old man was reported on the 3200 block of West Twin Road near Moscow.
3:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Idaho Street in Deary.
8:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 and Mount Deary Creek Road near Deary.
Sunday
10:58 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
7:23 p.m. — A 59-year-old male motorcyclist reportedly crashed on Browns Lane and Highway 95 near Potlatch. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center via a private vehicle.
9:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.