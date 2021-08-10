PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:27 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on D Street.

11:41 a.m. — A theft was reported on Bleasner Drive.

9:27 p.m. — A theft was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.

10:32 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man on State Street after getting into a physical fight with his neighbor and chasing his neighbor into his house. He was arrested for suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Saturday

2:10 a.m. — An assault was reported on Ruby Street.

10:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on Fairmount Road.

11:36 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Terre View Drive.

4:43 p.m. — A vehicle collision on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue resulted in minor injuries.

11:34 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported on Main and Pine streets.

Sunday

12:43 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Brandi Way.

1:45 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Bishop Boulevard.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

5:47 p.m. — A person was reported trespassing on Weber Road in Pullman.

10:52 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Manning Road in Colfax.

Saturday

1:32 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Lost Trail Drive and Marcia Drive in Pullman.

Sunday

12:56 a.m. — A man was cited and released for a controlled substance problem on Valley Road and Brandi Way.

2:31 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of attempted theft of an automobile on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.

Monday

2:17 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant at Chevron in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

10:41 a.m. — Tools worth $270 were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 900 block of South Adams Street.

10:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Blake and Sweet avenues.

1:08 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a license on East Eighth and South Washington streets.

3:19 p.m. — A person on the 1900 block of White Avenue reported their computer was hacked and more than $13,000 was allegedly stolen.

4:01 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 700 block of East A Street.

5 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.

6:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.

7:04 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing a package on the 1600 block of Levick Street.

8:42 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

9:46 p.m. — Cheese was reportedly thrown at a vehicle at A&W.

Saturday

7:48 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 300 block of North Main Street.

9:09 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.

10:14 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the U.S. Postal Service on East Fifth Street.

10:41 a.m. — A broken methamphetamine pipe was reportedly found in a donated item at Goodwill.

10:51 a.m. — Items in the amount of $400 were reportedly stolen from a shed on the 300 block of North Washington Street.

3:31 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2000 block of South Main Street.

4:59 p.m. — A full beer can was reportedly thrown at the driver of a vehicle at Nectar.

8:24 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges at Palouse Ice Rink on South Main Street.

Sunday

12:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

9:56 a.m. — Two vacuums were reportedly stolen from a cleaning company at the Identity apartment complex. Former employees were suspected of the crime and the company did not want to pursue charges.

8:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of West A Street.

9:07 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.

9:56 p.m. — Almost $1,600 in quarters and an unknown amount of cash were reportedly stolen from a quarter machine at a laundromat on the 500 block of West Third Street. Police do not have a suspect and charges of malicious injury to property, theft and burglary were requested.

11:45 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

7:48 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 3100 block of Park Road near Deary.

Saturday

3:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Flannigan Creek Road near Potlatch.

1 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Hove Road near Genesee.

1:24 p.m. — An unattended death of a 74-year-old man was reported on the 3200 block of West Twin Road near Moscow.

3:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Idaho Street in Deary.

8:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 and Mount Deary Creek Road near Deary.

Sunday

10:58 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

7:23 p.m. — A 59-year-old male motorcyclist reportedly crashed on Browns Lane and Highway 95 near Potlatch. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center via a private vehicle.

9:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.

