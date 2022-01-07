MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

10:11 a.m. — A person was hit in the head with an overhead door and transported to Gritman Medical Center.

11:26 a.m. — A noninjury blocking accident was reported near the Winco entrance.

9:39 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at Studio 1 Hotel on Baker Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:03 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on South Avenue in Deary.

3:54 p.m. — A collision was reported on Olsen and Robinson Park roads in Moscow.

n Eight vehicle slide-offs were reported Wednesday in Latah County.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:29 a.m. — An officer responded to a complaint of a person not clearing the snow from a sidewalk on Southeast Jackson Street and Southeast Gladstone Street.

11:21 a.m. — A one-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on East Main Street.

5:15 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle stuck in the middle of the road on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.

6:23 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision with no injuries was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.

6:45 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle fire on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.

7:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle slide-off on Southwest Mies Street.

10:12 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Larry Street.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

9:44 a.m. — Officers responded to an accident with no injuries on Northeast Airport Road and Orville Boyd Road.

11:20 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

