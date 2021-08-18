PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:12 a.m. — A caller said groups of sorority girls keep walking in the middle of the road and taking pictures on B Street and he is worried they are going to get hit.
7:14 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at Les Schwab Tire Center on Bishop Boulevard.
9:23 a.m. — A resident on Bypass Drive reported that her downstairs neighbor has been banging on her floor since 8 a.m.
1:55 p.m. — A vehicle was rear-ended on North Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
6:45 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
9:58 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:40 a.m. — A vehicle accident was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
6:30 p.m. — Stolen license plates were reportedly found in Tekoa.
6:43 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in Colfax.
11:51 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Washington and East First streets.
8:37 a.m. — A motorcyclist was taken to Gritman Medical Center for an apparent fractured ankle after the rider reportedly slammed into the back of a vehicle on Stadium Drive and Paradise Creek Street.
10:32 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of Samaritan Lane.
11:32 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Main streets.
1:28 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Moscow Building Supply.
1:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
1:56 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Les Schwab Tire Center.
4:36 p.m. — Two storage units were reportedly broken into on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
6:14 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated male on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue was taken voluntarily to Gritman Medical Center for mental health issues.