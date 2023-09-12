PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:36 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Grand Avenue.
8:05 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of Lancer Lane.
12:16 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.
3 p.m. — Rape was reported on Grand Avenue.
9:29 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Monroe Street overnight.
Saturday
9:16 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of obstructing a public servant on the 500 block of State Street.
10:30 p.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
11:27 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a fire on the 800 block of Ruby Street.
11:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
Officers arrested a 19-year-old woman under suspicion of minor exhibiting and making false statements on NE A Street overnight.
A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Merman Drive overnight.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
Two couches were set on fire in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
7:52 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
5:29 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
7:07 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1400 block of Valley Road.
11:30 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Friday
2:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
11:55 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
Saturday
3:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
9:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1700 block of Stadium Way.
11:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Colorado Street in Pullman overnight.
Saturday
2:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Kriebel Road in Garfield.
Sunday
11:22 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Lindsey Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:44 p.m. — A male was arrested at WinCo for violating a court order.
1:16 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old Pullman man at a Moscow residence for suspicion of violating a no contact order at WinCo, eluding police during a pursuit and resisting officers.
6:31 p.m. — A fake ID was reported at the liquor store on Pullman Road.
7:55 p.m. — Police arrested a female for suspicion of DUI at Rosauers.
8:30 p.m. — A female reportedly stole two bottles of wine from WinCo.
Saturday
9:59 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI in front of Jiffy Lube.
6:54 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported at John’s Alley.
7:56 p.m. — A theft was reported at the 200 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
11:13 a.m. — A court order violation was reported at WinCo.
6:46 p.m. — A vehicle struck a dumpster on the 1000 block of East F Street, but there were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at the 800 block of Seventh Avenue in Deary.
Saturday
11:30 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Fourth and Hallet streets in Juliaetta.