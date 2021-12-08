LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:20 p.m. — A theft was reported on Helmer Lane in Deary.

1:37 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Cameron Road in Moscow.

Deputies responded to multiple vehicle slideoffs and crashes on Highway 8 and U.S. Highway 95. One collision, reported just before 6 p.m. on Highway 95 in Moscow, resulted in minor injuries.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:45 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of North Van Buren Street.

10:20 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of East A Street.

10:30 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

11:59 a.m. — Police arrested a subject following a trespassing complaint at Studio One Hotel.

1:08 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of North Meadow Street.

1:22 p.m. — A woman reported a student harassed her by writing on her car on the 700 block of Campus Drive.

3:07 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Third and Main streets.

6:29 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Styner Avenue and Troy Road.

10:35 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated male falling in the roadway next to Hahn Rental.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

10:07 a.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.

11:30 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1700 block of Northeast Valley Road.

12:22 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 700 block of Southeast Ridgeview Court.

3:21 p.m. — A four-vehicle crash was reported on Southwest Wadleigh Drive and Southwest Crestview Street.

3:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a burglary on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.

3:48 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident with injuries on South Grand Avenue and Southwest Center Street.

4:02 p.m. — A minor with a knife was reported at the Neill Public Library.

4:55 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle accident blocking the roadway on the 1900 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

4:57 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stuck on the embankment near Arby’s.

5:14 p.m. — Officers responded to a vehicle on the sidewalk of Southwest Center Street and South Grand Avenue.

5:36 p.m. — An officer helped a driver who was stuck in snow on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:34 p.m. — A man allegedly tried to follow a woman into her apartment on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a 12-year-old child found alone on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue. The child was returned to parents.

WSU POLICE

Monday

2:40 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Northeast Cross Road and Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.

4:56 p.m. — An officer responded to help a truck stuck in snow on Southeast Olympia Avenue.

10:22 p.m. — Two people were warned for using marijuana on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.

10:54 p.m. — An officer responded to people throwing snowballs outside Regents Hall.

11:01 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle stuck in snow on the 600 block of Northeast Spokane Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:12 p.m. — A burglary was reported on North D Street in Albion.

11:09 p.m. — A missing person was reported at the Tekoa Care Center in Tekoa.

Deputies responded to multiple noninjury crashes on Pullman Albion Road and Pullman Airport Road. Five total crashes were reported.

