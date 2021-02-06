LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Jan. 29
Ian Prather, 22, and Katherine Hukill, 24, both of Moscow
Wei Peng, 32, and Qian Huang, 29, both of Pullman
Tuesday
Camren Eventyr, 29, and Sierra Glessner, 27, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Wednesday
Adam Osterberg, 34, of Deary, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to one year of probation, 80 hours of community service in lieu of 10 days in jail, was ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Jeremy Reagan, 24, of Pocatello, Idaho, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to one year of probation, was ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Alyssa Carlone, 23, of Kendrick, was convicted of attempted injury to child. She was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $157.50 in fines, fees and court costs.
Thursday
Elizabeth Pomponio, 36, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI. She was sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail in which she served, was ordered to pay $502.50 in fines, fees and court costs and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
1:20 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
3:08 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
11:10 a.m. — Three moose were reported on the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
11:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Perimeter Drive and Rayburn Street.
12:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 900 block of Farm Road.
1:26 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery after he allegedly spit on another man at WinCo and drove away.
3:56 p.m. — A vehicle crash was reported on West Third and South Lilly streets. A person refused to be taken to the hospital.
4:19 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
9:40 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
Friday
2:34 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and resisting/obstructing officers and cited for suspicion of hit-and-run on the 1000 block of Julie Court.
4:20 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:05 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:29 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
4:29 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on 6th Street in Clarkston.
7:57 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on Alder Street in Tekoa.