MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:09 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at Studio 1 Hotel on Baker Street.
9:02 a.m. — Police responded to a disorderly woman yelling on the 200 block of Baker Street. She calmed down when officers arrived.
11:44 a.m. — Avista responded to a gas main rupture on Borah Avenue.
12:05 p.m. — Police heard a complaint of a male making threats at Gritman Medical Center’s QuickCARE on A Street.
12:27 p.m. A barbecue was reported stolen from Moscow Building Supply.
1:37 p.m. — Police heard a report of someone breaking into a building on the 900 block of Deakin Avenue and writing on the walls.
4:05 p.m. — Minor injuries were reported following a vehicle-versus-bike collision at Stinker Station.
Saturday
5:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 600 block of Northwood Drive.
7:06 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Colt Road.
10:35 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported at the Super 8 Motel.
3:36 p.m. — Police responded to an unattended death on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The death was from natural causes.
8:32 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at The Plantation Bar.
9:46 p.m. — Marijuana was found in the room of a patient at Gritman.
Sunday
7:10 a.m. — A male refused to leave Gritman when asked to. He also refused to wear a mask.
7:41 a.m. — A male found slumped over near John’s Alley was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
1:32 p.m. — A man was warned for yelling at an employee at Maialina.
6:37 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Indian Hills Drive.
6:44 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
8:57 p.m. — An intoxicated male was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:20 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive. The parties were separated and no charges were filed.
Police responded to nine vehicle prowls during the weekend on Colt Road, Indian Hills Drive, Northwood Drive and Hawthorne Drive. Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said the incidents appear to be related and police are investigating two suspects.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:36 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Wallen Road in Moscow.
3:14 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check at Elks Golf Course in Moscow.
Saturday
12:25 a.m. — An unattended death occurred on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
1:25 p.m. — A resident on Johnson Road in Deary thought their wood pile had been shot at but deputies could not find evidence of a shooting.
10:58 p.m. — A 23-year-old Potlatch driver was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and cited for DUI on Davis Road in Viola.
Sunday
12:26 a.m. — Deputies are investigating a possible domestic battery on Ash Street in Genesee.
11:55 a.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 95 and Estes Road in Moscow.
4:24 p.m. — A rollover accident with minor injuries occurred on Highway 95 near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1800 block of Northeast Schweitzer Drive.
4:48 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of an owl inside a home on Northwest Clifford Street.
9:32 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a fall on Northeast Kamiaken Street and Northeast Palouse Street.
11:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 300 block of Southeast Nebraska Street.
11:43 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an unconscious person on Northeast Colorado Street and Northeast Ruby Street.
Saturday
12:38 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on South Grand Avenue and Southeast Paradise Street.
8:34 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
9:33 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
11:08 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:40 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of an individual rolling a stolen laundry cart on South Grand Avenue and Southeast Rocky Way Drive. The cart was located and returned to Sunshine Laundromat.
5:50 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and domestic violence on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
11:24 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 1800 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive.
Sunday
12:09 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
12:49 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on the 300 block of Northwest State Street.
8:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
6:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
8:15 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
1:04 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
5:51 p.m. — Emergency personnel transported an individual to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Saturday
12:18 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:10 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall for allegedly possessing alcohol as a minor.
1:23 a.m. — Officers contacted an individual for urinating in public on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
1:48 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.
4:56 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
1:04 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence on Southeast Stadium Way and East College Mall.
1:37 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted for the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:18 a.m. — A 33-year-old man from Moscow was arrested for driving with a suspended license on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
5:52 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on South Colonel Steptoe Way in Rosalia.
8:33 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a missing person on State Route 27 in Palouse. The person was located.
Saturday
3:04 p.m. — An individual was reported for attempting to open car doors on North Broadway Street in Tekoa.
4:49 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle accident on Viola Road in Palouse. One patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital in an ambulance.
Sunday
4:10 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle accident on Sand Road in Pullman. No patient was transported.
5:29 p.m. — A deputy responded to a hunting violation on Stevick Road in Colfax.
5:59 p.m. — A 31-year-old man from Pullman was arrested for an alleged assault on State Route 27 in Tekoa.
7:01 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle accident on Old Moscow Road and Brown Road in Pullman.