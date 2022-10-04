PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
1:27 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
2:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
5:36 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard. The person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
7:43 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
11:39 p.m. — EMS, fire and officers responded to a diabetic problem on the 700 block of Monroe Street.
Officers, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 300 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Police responded to a man who did hot pay his cab fare on Providence Court overnight.
Trespassing was reported on the 1000 block of Colorado Street overnight.
Officers issued a Public Noise Disturbance after a noise complaint was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Police, EMS and fire responded to an injured person on Grand Avenue overnight. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Four noise complaints were reported in Pullman Saturday
Saturday
8:12 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
11:48 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of state route 27.
12:17 p.m. — Officers responded to six people tailgating in a vehicle parked in front of a residence on the 1000 block of Creston Lane.
12:23 p.m. — A hit and run was reported on Main Street.
7:10 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 400 block of Maiden Lane. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
11:44 p.m. — A fireworks complaint was reported on the 500 block of Oak Street.
A fireworks complaint was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 1400 block of Cougar Way overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Cougar Way overnight.
A hit and run was reported on the 2000 block of Westwood Drive overnight.
Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Monroe Street overnight.
Eight noise complaints were reported in Pullman Saturday
Sunday
5:19 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 600 block of Maiden Lane.
6:57 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
7:07 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on the 400 block of McKenzie Street.
1:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Wadleigh Drive.
3:09 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1700 block of Baldwin Drive.
WSU POLICE
Friday
3:12 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive.
7:43 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
11:05 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Officers responded to a medical call on the 1400 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Saturday
7:06 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a person with chest pain on Terre View Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital.
8:26 p.m. — Police and medics responded to an overdose on the 1200 block of Stadium Way. The patient was transported to the hospital.
10:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
Officers responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Cougar Way overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
Sunday
11:44 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Forest Way.
11:28 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:22 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way in Pullman overnight.
Officers responded to a sinking boat on Granite Road in Colfax overnight.
Saturday
6:06 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a person having a heart attack on Terre View Drive. The patient was transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
6:27 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
6:50 p.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on the U.S. Highway 95 near Pullman.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on B Street in Pullman overnight.
Sunday
3:08 p.m. — Mail theft was reported on Boone Hill Drive in Colton.
8:30 p.m. — Suspicious noises were reported on Douglas Street in Johnson.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:27 a.m. — Two batteries were stolen from a van at the Hope Center overnight.
11:11 a.m. — Sunset Mart on Main Street reported a theft.
11:20 a.m. — A motorcycle-versus-vehicle collision occurred on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road. One person was transported to the hospital.
12:07 p.m. — A suspicious package was reported at the Federal Building on Fifth Street.
11:16 p.m. — An intoxicated person was transported to Gritman Medical Center from the 100 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
1:28 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of battery after a fight at Mingles.
5:27 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a reported overdose on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman following a traffic collision on Pullman and Farm roads.
10:44 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman following a traffic collision on Washington and Sixth streets.
10:42 a.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman following a reported overdose on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
10:52 a.m. — Police responded to a resident reportedly abusing their dog on the 200 block of Baker Street.
4:23 p.m. — A patient was arrested for a warrant at Gritman.
6:35 p.m. — Disorderly subjects were reported at Walmart.
8:23 p.m. — A disorderly customer was thrown out of John’s Alley.
10:36 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a traffic collision on Main Street and Styner Avenue.
Sunday
1:02 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a reported overdose at the Wallace Complex on Paradise Creek Street.
1:24 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
1:25 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male threatening to shoot someone on Elm Street and Idaho Avenue.
3:38 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an intoxicated person on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:10 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI on First and Polk streets.
11:09 p.m. — Two males who seemed intoxicated were found with head injuries at Friendship Square.
11:47 a.m. — Two males were arrested for battery and one was transported to the hospital following an incident at the University of Idaho Library.
Monday
12:21 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male being grabbed by two other males on the 700 block of Elm Street.
6:26 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Warbonnet Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
2:04 a.m. — A DUI was reported on Mountain View and Alturas Drive.
10:43 a.m. — An appliance fire was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
Sunday
2:07 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
8:25 p.m. — A runaway was reported on Christie Street in Troy.