MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:36 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman destroying a vehicle on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

3:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision occurred at the Stinker Station.

6:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man driving around the area of Asbury Street and stopping to talk to women.

10:56 p.m. — A fryer reportedly caught fire at Paradise Creek Street.

Thursday

12:22 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male screaming and banging on cars at Wendy’s.

2:09 a.m. — A dispute was reported at Sunset Mart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

2:36 p.m. — Trespassing was reported in Viola.

5:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Greenview Lane in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:52 a.m. — Tires were slashed on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

9:47 a.m. — A car hit a stop sign on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Southeast Bleasner Drive.

10:08 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

1:34 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street.

4:47 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old on the 300 block of Northeast Whitman Street for violating a court order.

4:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northeast Whitman Street.

6:17 p.m. — A car and motorcycle crashed on Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Paradise Street.

9:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive and arrested a 23-year-old woman for alleged assault.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

8:58 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:35 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant in Colfax.

3:35 p.m. — A runaway child was reported in Palouse. The child later returned home.

5:36 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on State Route 195 in Colfax for driving with a suspended license.

Tags

Recommended for you