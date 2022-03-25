MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:36 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a woman destroying a vehicle on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
3:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision occurred at the Stinker Station.
6:21 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man driving around the area of Asbury Street and stopping to talk to women.
10:56 p.m. — A fryer reportedly caught fire at Paradise Creek Street.
Thursday
12:22 a.m. — Police heard a report of a male screaming and banging on cars at Wendy’s.
2:09 a.m. — A dispute was reported at Sunset Mart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:36 p.m. — Trespassing was reported in Viola.
5:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Greenview Lane in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:52 a.m. — Tires were slashed on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
9:47 a.m. — A car hit a stop sign on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Southeast Bleasner Drive.
10:08 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
1:34 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
4:47 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old on the 300 block of Northeast Whitman Street for violating a court order.
4:58 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue and Northeast Whitman Street.
6:17 p.m. — A car and motorcycle crashed on Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Paradise Street.
9:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive and arrested a 23-year-old woman for alleged assault.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
8:58 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 700 block of Southeast Chinook Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:35 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman was arrested on an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant in Colfax.
3:35 p.m. — A runaway child was reported in Palouse. The child later returned home.
5:36 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on State Route 195 in Colfax for driving with a suspended license.