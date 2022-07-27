MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:51 a.m. — A garbage fire was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:53 a.m. — An ex-employee was reported cussing out the staff and kicking over garbage cans at Aspen Park.
12:36 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 2000 block of West Pullman Road and was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
2:32 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
5:42 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported at the Hamilton Lowe Aquatic Center and was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:42 a.m. — Threats were made on Fir Street in Potlatch.
10:59 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:21 a.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a motorcycle accident on Grand Avenue. A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
8:29 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Old Wawawai Road.
9:30 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
10:34 a.m. — Credit card fraud was reported on the 800 block of Edge Knoll Drive.
10:54 a.m. — A vehicle was stolen on the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue.
12:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
4:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
5:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
6:42 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Klemgard Avenue.
7:37 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of Maple Street.
8:03 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
8:54 p.m. — A 51-year-old woman was arrested for alleged trespassing on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
9:28 p.m. — Breauna Banks reported fraud.
Officers responded to a possible stolen vehicle on the 500 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
An alleged 37-year-old woman was arrested for assault during a domestic dispute.
WSU POLICE
Monday
12:50 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Upton Street in Colfax.
8:29 a.m. — Officers responded to a hit-and-run on Old Wawawai Road in Pullman.
9:12 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of Owen Street in Uniontown.
4:33 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash occurred on Rock Lake Road in St John.
5:52 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on John Henley Road in Hay.
10:40 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was reported on Larkin Road in Lamont.