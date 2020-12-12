LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Dec. 4
Taras Kolosiej, 33, and Lillianne Lustig, 26, both of Las Vegas
Tuesday
Thomas Parker, 47, and Sabrina Myers, 41, both of Kendrick
Brittney Abdallah, 29, and William Hunt, 28, both of Moscow
Thursday
Kellyn Guettinger, 20, and Titus Postma, 21, both of Moscow
James Arrick, 39, and Rebecca Ashbach, 27, both of Moscow
Divorces
Wednesday
Abraham Namauu and Debra Whiteley-Namauu
David Johnson and Gennie Johnson
David Huggins and Catherine Perillo
Thursday
Deena Kinkeade and Timothy Kinkeade
Sentencings
Tuesday
Naomi Vandersteen, 41, of Moscow, was convicted of disturbing the peace and fined $257.50.
Wednesday
Sean Carroll, 37, of Moscow, was convicted of failure to notify upon striking fixtures and was ordered to pay $2,075.16 in restitution.
Nathan Hays, 36, of Post Falls, was convicted of posses-sion of paraphernalia and fined $397.50
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:58 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
8:29 a.m. — Police and coroner responded to a reported unattended death on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Road.
8:48 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 4500 block of State Highway 270.
10:53 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Janet Street.
3:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a stolen generator on the 600 block of Southwest Fountain Street.
4:35 p.m. — An 80-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without a valid license on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:08 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Northeast Lybecker Road and found two people who said they were testing a new speaker system.
9:38 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a traffic collision near the intersection of Northeast Terre View Drive and Airport Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
2:07 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for an alleged hit-and-run crash on the 2200 block of East Grimes Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:23 a.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in Clarkston.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:05 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
11:23 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Main streets.
11:38 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of North Grant Street.
1:16 p.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a door step on the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of North Mountain View Road.
8:44 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.
11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:18 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Palouse River Drive and Lenville Road near Moscow.
11:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.