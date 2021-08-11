MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:49 a.m. — A female was reportedly asleep in her home on the 300 block of East D Street when she heard footsteps and saw a flashlight illuminated. She screamed and the suspect allegedly fled.
10:57 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of East Eighth Street.
1:22 p.m. — A sex offense was reported at The Grove apartment complex.
2:43 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Superior Floors on West A Street.
6:01 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Howard streets.
10:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1200 block of Davis Road near Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:19 a.m. — A caller advised someone tried to get into her apartment on Maple Street.
9:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle’s tires being punctured on Maple Street.
2:29 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Linden Street.
5:32 p.m. — An intoxicated man being denied admittance to a flight began yelling at staff at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
6:28 p.m. — A resident on Maple Street reported a squatter living in her laundry area.